The rematch between 2019 WIAA Division 3 state football finalists DeForest and Menasha looked much different, but the outcome was the same.
The host Norskies closed out the alternate fall season with a 59-40 victory on Stalder Field last Friday.
In the 2019 state championship game, DeForest edged Menasha 8-7 in a defensive battle.
The Norskies finished the alternate fall season 6-1 overall.
Unlike in their last meeting, both teams were able to put together a lot of offense, especially in the second half.
The teams combined for 99 points and 954 yards of total offense.
DeForest finished with 544 yards of offense, including 301 rushing.
The game got off to a slow start. DeForest had the only touchdown in the first quarter, a 7-yard run by Gabe Finley.
After Menasha cut the lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter, DeForest got a 24-yard field goal from Jagger Lokken.
The Norskies briefly fell behind 13-10 before closing out the first half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mason Keyes to take a 16-13 halftime lead.
Both teams exploded offensively in the second half. They combined for 70 points in the second half.
Finley put DeForest up 24-13 after opening up the second half with a 4-yard touchdown run. He then ran in the two-point conversion.
The Norskies grabbed a 31-20 advantage after a 63-yard scoring run by Deven Magli.
After Menasha closed to within five, 31-26, early in the fourth quarter, DeForest got a 12-yard touchdown pass from Keyes to Nolan Hawk. Finley ran in the two-point conversion.
Menasha answered by returning the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
The Norskies were finally able to get some breathing room after back-to-back touchdown receptions by Bruce Jacobsen to go up 52-33. The first was an 80-yard pass from Keyes, while the second came on a 26-yard pass from Finley.
Jacobsen closed out the scoring with a late 14-yard touchdown run.
Keyes finished the game 10-of-18 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobsen had five caches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Finley led the rushing attack with 150 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, while Magli added 71 yards and a touchdown on two attempts.
Mason Kirchberg and Trace Grundahl led DeForest’s defense with five tackles each. Grundahl also had an interception.