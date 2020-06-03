The stage was set for a storybook ending for DeForest Area High School athletic director Mike McHugh. He was going to ride off into the sunset after one of the most successful school years in DAHS history.
That all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the cancelation of the winter postseason and the entire spring.
“It is definitely strange,” McHugh said. “I didn’t know what retirement was going to look like, but now I got a preview of it. It is not something you ever plan for.”
Norski athletics were in the midst of a historic athletic year when it was halted. Last fall, the Norski football team won its first title since 1982. Then this past winter, the boys basketball team was a win away from its second ever trip to state when the WIAA ended the season because of the pandemic. The Norskies were also expected to battle for state berths in softball and baseball this spring.
“This year was certainly up there with some of the great years,” McHugh said. “Obviously to win in a marquee sport like football is great, but I had great experiences in the past with girls basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams competing at state. But, the community support we had last November was pretty thrilling.”
During a normal spring, McHugh is busy traveling between games and practices for baseball, softball, track, soccer, golf, tennis and lacrosse. But that has not been the case this year.
“It has been very different this spring,” McHugh said. “To have an evening off is normally rare. While it is nice to have some free time, I feel bad for the athletes who lost their season.”
McHugh feels especially heartbroken for this year’s senior class that lost their final athletic season of their careers.
“You have to really feel for our seniors,” McHugh said. “I would have loved to see how far our boys basketball team could have gone. Our boys track team was looking to repeat as conference champs, the baseball team had a lot of promise and the softball team had some tremendous players. These kids had a lot taken away from them. Sports are all about making memories and these kids will not have that.”
McHugh is stepping down after 20 years leading athletics in DeForest. He began teaching at DAHS during the 1991-1992 school year and was named athletic director in 2000.
“I’ve had such a positive experience at DeForest,” McHugh said. “I’ve only been at two school districts in my career. DeForest felt like home from the start. The people and community are tremendous. When my family was in need, they stepped up for us. I have had opportunities to move on, but none of them were tempting. Nothing was better than what I had.”
Under the leadership of McHugh, the Norski athletic program flourished. He helped create a lot of new opportunities for DeForest student-athletes.
“We were able to add eight or nine sports,” McHugh said. “Our school hasn’t grown that much in 20 years, but we have added many opportunities for kids without taking away from the other sports we had. Kids found a knitch and a reason to be involved. That has been very rewarding. I couldn’t do it without the help of a lot of people like Teal Butler, Kathy Stark and Keith Manke. I hate leaving anybody out because I’m so thankful for all the help.”
Richard Henert, a 1997 DAHS graduate, has been tabbed to take over for McHugh as athletic and activities director.
“Richard is a really talented and positive young man,” McHugh said. “I feel good about the fact that he has the right philosophy for our community. Being a former Norski has helped him. I feel confident he is going to do the right thing for our school.”
The extra time afforded him by the pandemic has allowed McHugh to get most of the scheduling done for next season and set up Henert to step right in and go full speed ahead.
“I feel good that things are ready for Richard to take the ball and get rolling,” McHugh said.
McHugh is leaving before the work on DeForest’s new athletic facilities is complete. A school referendum is allowing for construction of a new field house, pool and weight room.
“I would love to be young enough to see the project through and see the benefits of the new facilities,” McHugh said. “I’m proud that our community stepped up and gave our athletes something to be proud of. We definitely needed a new pool and weight room. We are going to be moving into a state-of-the-art facility.”
McHugh will not be leaving high school athletics entirely. He will continue in his role as assistant commissioner of the Badger Conference. He started in the position two years ago.
“It is something I wanted to do upon retirement,” McHugh said. “It helps me stay in touch with my colleagues in the Badger Conference. They are some great people. It will also allow me to keep involved with high school athletics.”
He may not miss the long hours of being a high school athletic director, but McHugh will miss being around the athletes and coaches after retirement.
“I’m going to miss the everyday interactions with the student-athletes, administration team and coaching staff,” McHugh said. “That is what fueled me on a daily basis. I enjoyed helping individuals reach their goals. I didn’t have a direct hand in those things, but I did what I could.”
