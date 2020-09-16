The DeForest girls golf team got an up-close look at one of the top teams in Wisconsin on Sept. 10. The Norskies traveled to Yahara Golf Course to face defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood.
“The cool rain never stopped and neither did the girls,” Norski coach Scott Siemion said. “With great attitudes and execution, we gave the defending state champions everything we had.”
A modified two-person scramble format was used at the event.
The Norskies lost all three varsity matches.
“That didn’t really represent the night,” Siemion said. “We lost each match by five strokes on a course we never played before. The girls felt they gave away 7-10 strokes in each match around the greens.”
Taryn Endres and Lexi Scheuerell was the first team up for the Lady Norskies. They dropped a tough 42-47 decision.
“They were close through six holes, but came up short at the end,” Siemion said.
DeForest’s No. 2 tandem of Tori Schnell and Kaylin Nesbitt lost 40-45.
The Norskies’ final group of Sam Mau and Ingrid Harke fell 47-52.
At the Junior Varsity level, the Norskies had Marissa McPherson and Amber Meyers shoot a 52, while Kat Baumgart and Taryn Loomis came away with a 51.
The Lady Norskies will make a trip to Fort Atkinson for a 3:30 p.m. non-conference dual at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Sept. 17.
DeForest will host Fort Atkinson at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21.
“Over the next week, coaches will be conducting individual sessions with players to focus on improving specific areas and sharpen our mental focus,” Siemion said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.