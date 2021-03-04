As we begin our state’s bi-annual budget process, I wanted to take some time to discuss one of my priorities for the 2021-2023 state budget. During every budget cycle, members of the legislature are tasked with crafting a budget that best serves the people of Wisconsin. Although there are many important priorities for this budget, one issue that stands out to me is rural broadband expansion.
Over the past year, the need for rural broadband has become more apparent than ever. Tens of thousands of Wisconsin students were shifted almost overnight to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that change exposed a major gap in internet access across our state. Students all over the state were unable to access their online schooling because they didn’t have access to high speed internet at home and that is simply unacceptable.
I was fortunate enough to be able to open up my business to children in our community and allow them to use our Internet to access their schooling. Realistically though, this is not a long term solution to the problem or one that we should be forced into. Instead, a feasible solution to this problem is increasing state investments in rural board expansion and I will fight to make sure we do just that in the next budget.
Just like the rural electrification programs of the twentieth century, rural broadband expansion is poised to change countless lives across the state. This isn’t just an education issue either. Today, nearly every business relies on the internet for everything from processing payments to meeting with customers around the county and around the globe. Expanding broadband into rural regions of our state will allow our local businesses to thrive in this ever changing world.
Wisconsin invested around $50 million in rural broadband in the previous budget, which I was proud to support, and I will work with my colleagues to ensure an increase in funding for this budget. I am heartened to see Gov. Evers’ sees this as a priority too and I hope this can be an area of bi-partisan agreement.
I am so honored to represent you in the State Assembly and greatly appreciate your input. If there are any ideas you have for the state budget, please do not hesitate to contact my office with them. My office can be reached at 608-266-3404 or at Rep.Plumer@legis.wi.gov. I look forward to hearing from you and to keep moving Wisconsin Forward.
