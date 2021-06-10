The DeForest boys golf team was unable to secure one of the sectional qualifying spots at the WIAA Division 1 Portage Regional at Portage Country Club on June 1, but sophomore Ethan Prusakeiwicz punched his ticket individually.
The top four teams and the top four individuals not on one of the qualifying teams move on to the sectional.
The Norskies finished the day with a score of 394 to place sixth overall.
Monona Grove claimed the regional title with a 346, followed by Sun Prairie (351), Oregon (353), Stoughton (358), McFarland (388), DeForest, Portage (402) and Madison La Follette (418).
Prusakeiwicz led the Norskies with an 88, which put him in eighth place overall. He shot a 40 on the back nine holes.
DeForest’s Mason Kuluvar shot a 46 on the front nine on his way to a 97. He finished in 22nd place overall.
The Norskies’ Dean Rupert was in 28th place with a 102. He was helped by a 46 on the front nine.
Blake Edge was the final scoring golfer for DeForest. He came away with a 107.
Max Acker also represented the Norskies and earned a 115.
Sun Prairie’s Tyler Schick was the regional medalist with an 81, while Oregon’s Nicholas Kipp was second with an 83.
McFarland’s Ryan Ertel (90) and Kai Klaas (91) and Madison La Follette’s Will Arkin (92) joined Prusakeiwicz in qualifying individually.
The Janesville Parker Sectional was held this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The WIAA state tournament is set for June 14-15 at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.