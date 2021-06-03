The DeForest girls lacrosse team closed out its regular season with losses to Sun Prairie and Watertown last week.
The Norskies dropped a 4-2 heartbreaker to host Sun Prairie on May 24.
On May 25, host Watertown edged DeForest 5-9.
No stats were available on the games.
The Norskies finished the regular season 3-10 overall.
DeForest went 1-7 in the Badgerland Conference to tie Sun Prairie for seventh place.
Verona leads the Badgerland with a 7-0 mark, followed by Oregon (5-2), Waunakee (5-2), Westside (4-2), Middleton (3-4), Watertown (2-4), DeForest and Sun Prairie.
The Wisconsin State Invitational begins on June 7 and runs through the championship on June 18.