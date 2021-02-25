How can it be nearly the end of February already? And if it is nearly the end of February, that means it is nearly the end of the Winter Reading Program. And if it is nearly the end of the Winter Reading Program, that means you are running out of time to log the books you have read during the program (it ends at 5 p.m. on February 26th). It also means that very soon after the end of the Winter Reading Program your opportunity to redeem the Dragon Dollars you have earned will end also (5 p.m. on February 28th). We hope you had fun participating and learning all about owls!
After this past weekend’s snow fall, you might be thinking that an early spring is out of the question. If the ten-day weather forecast holds true, we should be having a thaw this week, which will head us into the month of March with the feel of spring in the air. NCAA college basketball will get underway in the middle of March which is, unfortunately and predictably, when we can expect a nice big spring snow storm. The nice thing about snow is March is that it usually doesn’t stay around long. With spring in the air and just around the corner, the publishing houses are also starting to crank up production to get the spring lists of books out to libraries and book stores. Below you will find a few of the new titles that recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism” by Amber Ruffin & Lacey Lamar. A writer and performer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers “and her sister write with humor and heart to share absurd anecdotes about everyday experiences of racism.
“The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard” by Denise Woods. The internationally renowned celebrity voice coach shares proven exercises and techniques for developing an authentic voice, offering recommendations for how to overcome common obstacles to become a confident and effective speaker.
Queens of the Crusades, No. 2 (England’s Medieval Queens)” by Alison Weir. Packed with incredible true stories and legendary medieval intrigue, an epic narrative history chronicles the first five queens from the powerful royal family that ruled England and France for over 300 years.
“Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City” by Rosa Brooks. A former Washington, D.C. reserve officer and Georgetown University law professor presents an insider’s critique of policing in America that explains the complex relationship between law enforcement and vulnerable communities while calling for urgently needed change
“Never Enough: A Navy Seal Commander on Living a Life of Excellence, Agility, and Meaning” by Mike Hayes. A former commander of SEAL Team TWO shows readers how to apply high-stakes lessons about excellence, agility, and meaning across the spectrum of their personal and professional lives
“Stronger Than You Think: The 10 Blind Spots That Undermine Your Relationship … and How to See Past Them” by Gary Lewandowski, Jr. A nationally recognized expert on the psychology of relationships offers surprising insights and science-backed tools to help readers find hidden strengths in their relationships and appreciate the love they have or find the one they want.
Fiction
“Murder at Mabel’s Motel, No. 3 (Granny Reid)” by G.A. McKevett. When a notorious gang leader is found poisoned in small-town McGill, Georgia, Stella “Granny” Reid investigates a flood of suspects who reveal dark secrets about the victim and several respected locals. By the author of the Savannah Reid series.
“The Kaiser’s Web, No. 16 (Cotton Malone)” by Steve Berry. Former Justice Department agent Cotton Malone investigates a World War II-era Soviet dossier that exposes crucial intelligence involving a German national election, billions in stolen Nazi wealth and the true fate of Adolf Hitler.
“The Russian Cage, No 3 (Gunnie Rose)” by Charlaine Harris. A latest entry in a best-selling series finds Lizbeth reluctantly teaming up with her sister and navigating growing Grigori powers to rescue her estranged partner, Prince Eli, from an alternate-world Holy Russian Empire.
“Truly Like Lightening” by David Duchovny. The X-Files star and best-selling author of “Miss Subways” follows the experiences of a former Hollywood stuntman-turned-Mormon polygamist who is blackmailed by an ambitious developer to enroll his children in public school.
“The Nature of Fragile Things” by Susan Meissner. Moving to early 20th-century San Francisco to escape New York tenement life, an Irish mail-order bride uncovers transformative secrets involving a silent child and two other women before her precarious existence is upended by the great earthquake of 1906.
“Margaret Truman’s Murder on the Metro, No. 31 (Capital Crimes)” by Margaret Truman & Jon Land. Robert Brixton investigates the sudden death of the vice president.
“Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder, No.27 (Hannah Swenson)” by Joanne Fluke. Racing through springtime orders at The Cookie Jar, Hannah investigates an unexpected number of suspects when her sister, Andrea, is implicated in the murder of Lake Eden’s bullying mayor. By the best-selling author of “The Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder”.
“The Echo Wife” by Sarah Gailey. A precarious arrangement between a man, his wife and his wife’s clone explodes in a violent confrontation that forces the two women to figure out a creative way to stay out of prison.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
