After postponing the 2020 fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeForest High School and the majority of the Badger Conference have been working on a new schedule for the fall.
The conference recently announced a spring schedule of five games. Schools are allowed to schedule non-conference games to go along with the five conference games.
Even before the fall season was thrown into chaos due to the pandemic, the Norskies were gearing up for a new-look conference. The Badger Conference had split up the North and South divisions into the new Badger Large Division and the Badger Small Division.
Janesville Craig and Parker were moving from the Big 8 Conference to the Badger Large to compete with DeForest, Waunakee, Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon and Watertown. The Badger Small was to consist of Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton.
The defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Norskies will still get a chance to face some of the new conference foes. They will open the season at home against Janesville Craig on March 26.
DeForest will hit the road in Week 2 to play at Janesville Parker on April 2.
The Norskies will host Oregon on April 9. DeForest last faced the Panthers in the 2018 season opener and dropped a 17-7 decision.
DeForest has the conference bye on April 16. The Norskies are working on a non-conference opponent to fill the date.
The Norskies will play at Monona Grove on April 23. DeForest and the Silver Eagles have not faced each other since the 2016 playoffs, when Monona Grove rolled to a 42-0 shutout.
The Badger Conference has marked the final week of the spring as Rivalry Week. The Norskies will host Waunakee on April 30.
There will be no WIAA postseason in the spring.
