The DeForest boys soccer team opened the 2021 season with two close battles last week. The games were so close they both ended in a draw.
The visiting Norskies kicked off the season on Aug. 26 with a 1-1 draw against Badger Conference rival Baraboo.
“You never know how the first game is going to go, but I was pleased with the mentality we came in with for the first one,” Norski coach Kevin Krivacek said. “We came out strong to start and put some heavy pressure on them almost scoring a few times early. “
Last Saturday, DeForest forced another 1-1 draw against Madison Memorial at Madison College.
“This was a late added game, and we were excited to get a game with a Big 8 team,” Krivacek said. “Again, I felt like we came out strong hitting the cross bar and nearly scoring on a few other opportunities. As the game settled in, they had some strong midfield play, which was fun to watch against our three in the middle (combination of Casey Walton, Owen Chambers, Owen Thoms, and Keaton Coopman).”
The Norskies will be back on the pitch on Sept. 2. They will play in McFarland at 6:45 p.m. The Spartans earned a Division 2 state title during the alternate fall season this past spring.
“In general, I liked much of what I saw in the first two games, and I think we can fix some of the lapses we had this week for our next few games,” Krivacek said.
DeForest 1
Baraboo 1
The Norskies trailed for a good chunk of the game after the Thunderbirds’ Johan Lopez scored 16 minutes, 14 seconds into the contest.
“The game changed when Johan Lopez got behind our backline and put one far post,” Krivacek said. “The rest of the half we were on our heels and no longer looked confident.”
DeForest eventually tied the game in the 70th minute with a goal by Owen Kramer. Caleb Ekezie had the assist.
“After halftime, we again were knocking, but just couldn’t get one through until Owen Kramar got onto the end of a ball from Caleb Ekezie in the 70th minute,” Krivacek said.
Norski goalie Phillip McCloskey finished the game with seven saves.
DeForest 1
Madison Memorial 1
After a scoreless first half, both the Norskies and Spartans picked up the pace in the second half of the non-conference matchup.
“The guys were positive at halftime, and I knew that would be a good thing as we got into the second half,” Krivacek said.
DeForest got on the scoreboard first with a goal by Kramar a few minutes into the second half. Blake Olson had the assist.
“Blake Olson was handling his man well on the outside and beat his defender one-on-one and put a beautiful crossing ball into the box that Owen Kramer finished,” Krivacek said.
Madison Memorial eventually tied the game 10 minutes later.
McCloskey came away with eight saves in the draw.