The Village of DeForest has been recognized as one of the state’s Tree Champions of the past year, receiving the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Innovations in Urban Forestry Award.
The Wisconsin DNR announced the awards on Feb. 23, including the Innovations in Urban Forestry Award presented to the Village of DeForest for efforts in repurposing ash trees as lumber for local projects.
The effort involved cooperation among various partners along the way, according to Parks Supervisor and Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall, but throughout, the idea was a welcome addition to DeForest’s local development plan since it began in August 2017.
“We had all the ash from the project we did with the Fireman’s Park redevelopment and they were beautiful ash tree logs and we didn’t want those to go to waste just as firewood,” said Hall, “so we said, ‘Let’s mill them up.’”
Before working with the village, Hall spent several years with a sawyer, processing lumber, so he went back to those industry connections, specifically Paul Morrison at Home Wood Cycle and Dave Arnold of Citywood Treecycling.
“Once we had the boards we put them in Dave and Paul’s kilns and then from there we shipped them all the way up to Duluth to Arbor Wood Company,” said Hall.
The Arbor Wood Company specializes in heat treating lumber. The process applies extreme heat and steam to change the cellular structure of the wood and also eliminate the edible elements that could provide food for insects and organisms that cause rot.
During the process there was some uncertainty among Hall and others involved in the project, not entirely certain how the lumber would look on the other side of the process.
“You can have different shades of darkness--you can have a lighter wood and then you can have a darker wood when it comes out,” said Hall. “It all depends on how hot it is when they put it in there and the duration.”
When it came out and was brought back to DeForest, according to Hall, the project’s contractors were surprised at how well it turned out and that it could be put up just like ordinary siding. It started with benches and then they continued the use with the DeForest Athletic Complex, the utilities storage facility and elsewhere in the village.
“That was a nice way to keep a part of the community in the community,” said Director of Public Services Judd Blau.
The repurposed lumber also included ash trees that had been cut down in street-side maintenance, an often unpopular procedure among residents who don’t want to see the loss of their trees.
As a reminder of how it all happened, Human Resources and Communications Director Corie Hoffman had a sign put together that reads: “Some trees were lost along the way. Their memory is here on this wall to stay.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.