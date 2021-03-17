Nine people are without a home following a Wednesday morning house fire in the Town of Vienna, according to a statement released by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 10:30 a.m. Dane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 5707 Oak Lane in the Town of Vienna, along with fire departments from Maple Bluff, DeForest, Dane, Arlington, Sun Prairie and Madison.
"It took about an hour or so to account for everyone," said DeForest Area Fire and EMS Chief Steve LaFeber, "but we found everyone and two of them were taken to the hospital."
The residents of the house were reportedly employees of a nearby farm, though there were no injuries, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office statement.
Alternative housing has been arranged for the residents, while the fire will remain under investigation.
At around 4 p.m. some of the department members had returned to the station, while others remained on the scene to demolish what remained of the burned-down building.
