The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center offers meal service at the site, for pickup,

or home delivery. Because of the rise in Covid cases, the on-site activities are suspended until February 9. Nail care and case management activities are operating as usual.

MO= Meatless Option

SO=Salad Option

11-Friday

Meatloaf

Au Gratin Potatoes

Green Beans

Dinner Roll

Strawberries

Cake

MO: Veggie Burger

SO: Chef’s Salad

14- Monday

Pork Loin w/ Gravy

Cubed Potatoes

Carrots

Wheat Roll

Sliced Apples

Frosted Cupcake

MO: Veggie Lasagna

15- Tuesday

Swiss Steak

Baked Potato

Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

Lemon Bar

MO: Meatless Egg Bake

16 Wednesday

DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home Delivered Only:

Autumn Chicken Salad on a Croissant

Three Bean Salad

Lettuce Salad

Fruited Applesauce

Cookie

MO: Mac N Cheese

17- Thursday

Chili w/ Beans

Lettuce Salad

Corn Muffin

Peaches

Yogurt

MO: No Meat Chili

18- Friday

Chicken Parmesan

Pasta

Green Beans

Garlic Bread

Blueberries

Cheesecake

MO: Pasta w/ Beans

SO: Chicken Salad (No Pasta)

21- Monday

Turkey/Cheddar on Wheat Bread

Coleslaw

Lettuce Leaf/Tomato Slice

Apple Juice

Fruited Crisp

MO: Cheese Sandwich

22- Tuesday

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Seasoned Rice

Broccoli

Pineapple

Brownie

MO: Rice/Beans

23 Wednesday

DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home Delivered Only:

Egg Bake

Sausage Patty

Hash browns

Biscuit

Orange Juice Kringle

MO: No Meat Egg Bake

24- Thursday

Ham

Scalloped Potatoes

Baked Beans

Wheat Bread

Strawberries

Frosted Cupcake

MO: Veggie Burger

25- Friday

Tomato Bisque Soup

Egg Salad on Wheat Bread

Broccoli Salad

Banana

Cream Pie

MO: Cheese Sandwich

SO: Taco Salad

28- Monday

Chicken Stuffing Casserole

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Roll

Cranberries

Frozen Yogurt

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Recommended for you