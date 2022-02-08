Community and senior menu mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center offers meal service at the site, for pickup,or home delivery. Because of the rise in Covid cases, the on-site activities are suspended until February 9. Nail care and case management activities are operating as usual.MO= Meatless OptionSO=Salad Option11-FridayMeatloafAu Gratin PotatoesGreen BeansDinner RollStrawberriesCakeMO: Veggie BurgerSO: Chef’s Salad14- MondayPork Loin w/ GravyCubed PotatoesCarrotsWheat RollSliced ApplesFrosted CupcakeMO: Veggie Lasagna15- TuesdaySwiss SteakBaked PotatoWheat BreadMandarin OrangesLemon BarMO: Meatless Egg Bake16 WednesdayDeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Autumn Chicken Salad on a CroissantThree Bean SaladLettuce SaladFruited ApplesauceCookieMO: Mac N Cheese17- ThursdayChili w/ BeansLettuce SaladCorn MuffinPeachesYogurtMO: No Meat Chili18- FridayChicken ParmesanPastaGreen BeansGarlic BreadBlueberriesCheesecakeMO: Pasta w/ BeansSO: Chicken Salad (No Pasta)21- MondayTurkey/Cheddar on Wheat BreadColeslawLettuce Leaf/Tomato SliceApple JuiceFruited CrispMO: Cheese Sandwich22- TuesdaySweet & Sour ChickenSeasoned RiceBroccoliPineappleBrownieMO: Rice/Beans23 WednesdayDeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Egg BakeSausage PattyHash brownsBiscuitOrange Juice KringleMO: No Meat Egg Bake24- ThursdayHamScalloped PotatoesBaked BeansWheat BreadStrawberriesFrosted CupcakeMO: Veggie Burger25- FridayTomato Bisque SoupEgg Salad on Wheat BreadBroccoli SaladBananaCream PieMO: Cheese SandwichSO: Taco Salad28- MondayChicken Stuffing CasseroleMixed VeggiesWheat RollCranberriesFrozen YogurtMO: Veggie Lasagna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Family time important to faith DeForest school district announces administration changes Norski boys' hockey co-op holds on to beat Stoughton on Senior Night, lose close one to Waunakee DeForest makes generational change Ad hoc committee will study mountain bike trail Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!