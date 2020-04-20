I have always felt uneasy about the ‘Safer at Home’ order issued by our government, but I could not figure why I had this uneasy feeling. All of a sudden it come to me this week.
When I was growing up I knew that when I would misbehave, there would be one of three punishments for me — a “time out” in my room; a spanking if it was a more serious infraction of the rules; and the worst punishment was grounding. The length of the grounding depended on the severity of the infraction.
The time out penalty was the most common penalty and was the easiest to deal with. I would be sent to my room for a half hour, or an hour. When time was up we would talk about what I did wrong and that was the end of it. I was sorry and I would try not to do it anymore.
The spanking was for a more serious offense and it was usually administered by the parent who was closest when the infraction occurred. I did not receive many spankings, and when I did get one, I usually knew I deserved it. They never used a switch or paddle and it was usually just three or four good smacks. I really hated it when it happened. Usually a verbal warning would be given. Like, “If you do that again, you’re going to get a spanking.” I was usually smart enough to heed the warning.
Grounding was the worst punishment. The length of the grounding was usually a day or two. If it was more serious, it could last up to a week. I had to stay in the house, I was not allowed to go visit my friends and they were not allowed to visit with me . . . almost like the Safer at Home decree.
The government told us to stay at home for a month and, quite likely, this stay-at-home time could be longer. I understand the reason for this, and I have obeyed it to hopefully stop the spread of the coronavirus. But I didn’t do anything to deserve this grounding.
I was sorry to read that this year’s Dragon Art Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. The date of this year’s event was the first Saturday in June. The organization will hold an online auction of its mugs, t-shirts and any material donations they receive. Stay tuned for future information on this. The date of next year’s fair is June 5, 2021.
The DeForest Area Garage Sales were scheduled for May 15-19. They have been rescheduled for Aug. 7 due to the COVID-19 situation.
Hang in their folks. This too shall pass.
I NEVER THOUGHT THE COMMENT, “I would’t touch him/her with a six-foot pole” would become a national policy, but here we are!
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.