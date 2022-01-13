The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center certainly reflects an eye toward the future from the leaders who developed it and now the staff who make it happen every day. The retiring and incoming executive directors say there is also a heart to the facility and operations.
The center is a human services center and the case management team housed there is vital to many who use it.
“It’s at the heart of what we do,” executive director Barbara Cooper said.
Cooper is retiring from her role as executive director after seven years at the center. Cindy Browning has begun her duties in the same position. The pair will have some overlapping time to make a smoother transition.
Browning comes to the center from Stoughton, where she led START, a non-profit agency aimed at providing support people needing basic connections in the community. She looks forward to developing an already strong organization.
“I want to build on our case management. It’s a strength and I want to build on what already exists there. The center is already at full potential,” she said.
An open house to meet Browning and other staff members will be held January 19 in the Café from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The vision for the center came almost 40 years ago when local businessman Fred Chase donated a portion of his lumberyard and the materials for the original building. The center evolved and in 2001 the village of DeForest, then town (now village) of Windsor, and the town of Venna agreed to start and support a commission to operate the current facility. Dane County provides funding for the senior citizen programming.
The center is home for a variety of community programs, including Girl Scouts, Parks and Recreation, and the American Legion, but the majority are targeted to senior citizens.
Prior to Covid, the center saw about 40,000 visitors in a year. “We’re a busy place. A lot goes on here,” Cooper said.
In normal times, the center operates with four fulltime and seven parttime employees and it might have programs any day of the week. It is one of 12 senior centers in Dane County and one of the busiest.
The center coordinates home delivered meals for senior citizens and the dining and social opportunities at the site. Cooper said the statistics about the daily nutrition and falls reduction bear out the need.
“It serves the community well. It is a fun and vital place to meet and make friends,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the people she has met in her work leave many good memories for her. “It’s been an honor and joy to work here,” Cooper said. “I’ve met some inspiring people. They are role models on how to grow older. I’ve worked with a wonderful team.”
Cooper said Covid has presented challenges, but the meal delivery program was deemed an essential service, so it could continue to help people stay healthy. “We’ve shined through this time,” Cooper said.
Cooper and Browning said one advantage of the many services offered at the center is the ability for people get comfortable with the case management staff and offerings they can help families access.
Because of the variety of services and strong community support, the directors feel the center serves seniors at all stages of their golden years.