After dropping its first eight duals of the season, the DeForest boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season on May 20. The Norskies knocked off visiting Sauk Prairie 4-3.
The win pushed DeForest to 1-2 in the Badger North Conference.
The Norskies swept singles play to earn the victory over the Eagles.
Owen Horton had a great night at No. 1 singles for DeForest, as he bested Ayden Wildman 6-1. 6-2.
The Norskies’ Nathan Xiong knocked off Ben Levers 6-4, 6-3, while teammate Michael Szudor took care of Brody Wolfe 6-0. 6-1.
Phillip McCloskey secured the team win after coming from behind to beat Sauk Prairie’s Adam Baier 6-7, 6-0, 6-4.
Sauk Prairie won all three doubles matches.
The Eagles’ No. 1 team of Jordan Chao and Zach Guentherman rallied to beat Dominic Caraccci and Nolan McCann 6-4, 1-6, 6-0.
Sauk Prairie’s No. 2 duo of Carson Brinkmeier and Jade Hilden shut out Trey Christianson and Dominic Jaccard 6-0, 6-0.
The Eagles’ No. 3 tandem of Clayton Dahlby and Dennis Brickl knocked off Oliver Anderson and Braden Kaste 6-2, 6-0.
DeForest will close out the regular season with a 4:15 p.m. home match against Reedsburg on June 1.