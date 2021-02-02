A 63-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to a statement released by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Feb. 1, at about 3:21 p.m. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and DeForest Area Fire and EMS were dispatched to an incident at 6708 Lake Road, in the Village of Windsor.
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation showed that a 55-year-old woman driving a Ford Edge had been traveling north on Lake Road, but stopped to wait for a vehicle making a right turn. While the woman’s vehicle was stopped, she was rear-ended by a 63-year-old man driving another Ford Edge.
The woman reportedly suffered only minor injuries, but the man was taken to UW Health American Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The names of the drivers are being withheld by law enforcement pending further investigation and notification of family.
