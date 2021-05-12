The DeForest girls soccer team got off on the right foot this past week. In their first games since 2019, the Norskies captured wins over Monona Grove, Beaver Dam and Lodi.
DeForest opened with a 2-1 victory over visiting Monona Grove on May 4.
The Norskies followed it up with their first shutout of the season. They blanked visiting Beaver Dam 6-0.
DeForest also had a great defensive effort in a 4-0 shutout of host Lodi last Saturday.
It is the first time since 2017 that the Norskies have opened a season with three victories.
The Norskies will be back in action this Friday. They will play in Waunakee at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, DeForest will travel to Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston for an invite. The first game is set for 9 a.m.
DeForest 2 Monona Grove 1
Maya Pickhardt and Kyra Lange each had a goal to lead the Norskies to the win.
Cerys Ridd and Rylan Oberg both had assists in the Badger Conference crossover.
DeForest goalie Meta Fischer preserved the win with six saves.
DeForest 6 Beaver Dam 0
Fischer needed just one save to earn the shutout against Beaver Dam.
Ridd, Sarah Dollak, Jessica Camarato, Oberg and Pickhardt scored goals for the Norskies.
Oberg, Amber Westra, Pickhardt and Karina Kuzdas registered assists against the Golden Beavers.
DeForest 4 Lodi 0
Fischer earned her second shutout with another one-save effort against the Blue Devils.
Oberg scored a pair of goals to lead the Norskies, while Dollak and Mallory Taylor had one each.
Dollak, Oberg, Pickhardt and Westra each had an assist against Lodi.
