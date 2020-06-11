Riquelme: My vote is for Abigail Lowery for Wisconsin Assembly District 37
It is not too soon to rejoice about a coming election. We have the opportunity to be heard via our votes. What a privilege! I am encouraged and hopeful since we have a candidate running for Wisconsin Assembly in District 37 who challenges an incumbent who says one thing and does another.
The candidate I endorse is Abigail Lowery!
Choose Abby Lowery if you wish to have a person representing us in the Wisconsin government who promises these priorities:
— Listen to constituents and fight for what they need;
— Fight for fair maps;
— Work towards campaign finance reform;
— Advocate for necessary funding for public education, including special education;
— Support disability rights movement and their initiatives;
— Ensure everyone has healthcare;
— Collaborate and work across the aisle to pass laws that benefit everyone;
— Achieve appropriate balance between urban and rural needs;
— Promote equal rights and social justice for all;
— Listen to and account for the needs of Wisconsinites of all ages, in particular children and older citizens and;
— Recognize the effects of climate change, mitigate its impact, and prevent further environmental deterioration
I have known Abby for years, observed her follow through on projects that make a positive difference in our community and watched her be willing to learn as much as she can about issues. Because of my acquaintance with how she performs, I am convinced she will vote independently to support good policies. I urge you to get to know Abby. I’m sure you will agree with me, she is the type of representative we need in our government!
Marcia V. Riquelme,
DeForest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.