The DeForest boys golf team came away with a 390 to place sixth at the Badger North Conference Tournament at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells on May 25.
Waunakee claimed the title with a score of 319, followed by Mount Horeb (343), Reedsburg (356), Baraboo (365), Sauk Prairie (366), DeForest, Beaver Dam (398) and Portage (410).
The Norskies, who went 1-6 during the conference dual season, finished with seven points to place sixth in the overall Badger North standings.
Waunakee won its third straight conference title with 23 points, followed by Mount Horeb (19), Reedsburg (17), Baraboo (15), Sauk Prairie (11), DeForest, Beaver Dam (six) and Portage (two).
Ethan Prusakiewicz had the top round for the Norskies. Thanks to a 44 on the back nine holes, he came away with an 89 to place 13th overall.
The Norskies’ Mason Kuluvar fired a 98, thanks to a 46 on the back nine.
DeForest’s Dean Rupert also had a 46 on the back nine. He finished his round with a 100.
Blake Edge (103) and Peyton Laufenberg (109) also golfed for the Norskies.
Baraboo’s Luna Larson and Waunakee’s Max Brud both shot a 78 to tie for the individual conference title.
Brud and teammates KC Nickel, Will Meganck and Connor Keenan were named first-team all-conference, along with Reedsburg’s Brett Carey.
Charlie Gibbs (Baraboo), Alex Sutter (Mount Horeb), Nic Nobbe (Reedsburg), Larson and Zach Bestor (Reedsburg) made up the second team All-Badger North.
DeForest was at the WIAA Division 1 Portage Regional earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
Janesville Parker will host the sectional at Riverside Park at 8 a.m. on June 8.