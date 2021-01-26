The DeForest Area School Board voted Monday night to trade property with the Madison Metropolitan School District. There were few questions about the deal itself, though some concerns of who would let go first.
The deal was in the form of two resolutions, one which would detach a 61.3-acre section of property from the southwest section of the DeForest Area School District to be absorbed into the Madison Metropolitan School District, and a second resolution absorbing a 12.75-acre portion of the Madison Metropolitan School District into the Deforest Area School District.
“That piece is right next to some of the Madison schools that could service those students and it is also surrounded by Madison Metropolitan schools,” District Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathy Davis-Phillips explained as a property map was shown through a screen share in the digital meeting. She pointed out the gray area of Madison property that ran between the property in question and the rest of the DeForest Area District.
The area to be added to the DeForest Area School District is near where current DeForest students already live, simplifying potential transportation needs, though, as Davis-Phillips pointed out, slated development will be single-family apartments targeting young professionals, and not likely to be source of many future students.
“In the property values, we would be gaining more than Madison and they are aware of that, but with Madison’s much larger tax base, it is very minimum for them, whereas for DeForest it is a positive impact on the tax base.”
Given that it would essentially be a land swap, board member Steve Tenpas asked if it would make sense to pass the two resolutions together, but District Supervisor Eric Runez clarified that legally each item needed to be voted on independently.
At the same time the Madison Metropolitan School District was voting on their own pair of resolutions on the matter.
“If for whatever reason, their school board votes to attach and not detach…” board member Keri Brunelle began to ask.
“No,” Runez jumped in, “you need to have matching resolutions from both districts.”
Once clarified that the deal would come to all or nothing between the two districts, the DeForest Area School Board voted unanimously to accept the deal to release one section of property and adopt another.
