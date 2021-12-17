Friday, December 17

  • Beef Tips/Gravy
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Carrots
  • Wheat Dinner Roll
  • Pineapple
  • Jell-O
  • MO: Veggie Burger
  • SO: Chicken Caesar Salad

Monday, December 20

  • Meatloaf
  • Au Gratin Potatoes
  • Green Beans
  • Wheat Dinner Roll
  • Strawberries
  • Cake

Tuesday, December 21

  • Holiday Meal
  • Stuffed Chicken Breast
  • Twice Baked Potato
  • Glazed Carrots
  • Blushing Pears
  • Holiday Dessert

Wednesday, December 22

  • DeForest Family Restaurant 10-1PM
  • Home Delivered only:
  • Autumn Chicken Salad
  • Croissant
  • Three Bean Salad
  • Lettuce Salad
  • Fruited Applesauce
  • Cookie
  • MO: Mac N Cheese

Thursday, December 23

  • Pork Loin/Gravy
  • Cubed Potatoes
  • Squash
  • Wheat Dinner Roll
  • Sliced Apples
  • MO: Veggie Lasagna

Friday, December 24

Closed

Recommended for you