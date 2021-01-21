The DeForest boys swim team jumped into the pool for the second time this season on Jan. 14. They faced a tough challenge against host Muskego.
“It makes for a tough meet facing a top 10 Division 1 team,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “It was just a nice opportunity for the guys to get some racing under their belts. I was happy with how we swam, finally getting a couple full weeks of practice in.”
Muskego used its depth to down the Norskies 115-52.
“Overall, I was happy with how we competed against a tough team,” Engelhardt said. “It gives us a good idea of where we are at and some things we need to work on for the rest of the season.”
DeForest opened the dual by having Caden Herrick, Zak Nowakowski, Ferris Wolf and Dylan King place second in the 200 medley relay with their time of 1 minute, 51.42 seconds.
The Norskies had King (2:07.60) and Reid Morauske (2:10.75) place third and fourth, respectively, in the 200 freestyle, while Alex Armstrong (2:38.89) was sixth.
Herrick (fourth, 2:39.26), Bryce Morauske (fifth, 2:43.58) and Rhett Parker (sixth, 2:53.07) competed for DeForest in the 200 individual medley, but Muskego swept the top three spots.
“Dylan King and Caden Herrick had some great swims,” Engelhardt said. “Both of them are right on their best times from last season already which is nice to see this early.”
The Norskies’ first win of the night came in the 50 freestyle. Wolf had a winning time of :22.55, while Korbin Eisler (:27.37) and Rogitha Luecke (:27.98) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Muskego claimed the top three spots in the 100 butterfly, while DeForest had Nowakowski (1:05.14), Ayden McCloskey (1:15.56) and Bryce Morauske (1:20.93) were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
King (:55.77) came in third in the 100 freestyle, while Eisler (1:03.20) and Armstrong (1:07.69) were fifth and sixth.
Reid Morauske (5:57.22) was the only Norski in the 500 freestyle and he finished in third place.
In the 200 freestyle relay, DeForest had McCloskey, Parker, Bryce Morauske and Eisler finish in second place (1:51.44).
Wolf continued his great night with his second win in the 100 backstroke, thanks to his time of :59.88. Herrick (1:10.43) followed in second place, while Luecke (1:19.90) was fourth.
“Ferris Wolf had two great swims winning the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke,” Engelhardt said. “His 50 freestyle time was faster than he swam at the state meet last season, so it was great to see a PR from him this early in the season.”
Nowakowski (1:08.97) swam his way to second place in the 100 breaststroke, while McCloskey (1:19.87) and Parker (1:26.58) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
“Zak Nowakowski had a really nice 100 breaststroke time,” Engelhardt said. “He has really been focusing on that race and it was nice to see it pay off with only a few weeks of practice.”
DeForest concluded the night by having Wolf, King, Reid Morauske and Nowakowski place third (3:46.84) in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Norskies will close out the regular season this Friday with a 5:30 p.m. dual at Janesville Parker.
