An interview with DeForest photographer Don Mendenhall feels like the way he teaches others about photography. It’s a friendly, conversational discussion of the art form. Mendenhall said he prefers the conversational, salon style of sharing knowledge and ideas as everyone shares in the experience.
Here are some highlights from a conversation with Mendenhall.
Mendenhall works in and teaches what he calls fine arts photography. Mendenhall chooses the term to describe his work to help describe what he tries to capture in his images. “There is only one of me. No matter how we cut it, we all have one style,” he said.
“Fine arts photography has a wide definition. Some people say photography can’t be a fine art,” Mendenhall said. “I say photography is my second language, and I want to do it in an artful way.”
Mendenhall said titles or labels should not be finish-line goals, but personal mindsets. “A lot of times people say ‘I’m not good enough to call myself an athlete or an artist,’” he said. “It should be a self-contained title. I want to think as an artist.”
Mendenhall and his wife, Susan, are both artists. She paints. Their own works don’t dominate the main level of the home, but the downstairs studio is active and shared between the two. They enjoy showing their works at regional art festivals, and the collection of ribbons and other prizes is testament to their success. “Susan has a really good (artistic) eye. I trust her eye,” he said.
We are likely to see the works of both artists and many others on June 4 at the Dragon Art Fair in DeForest. Mendenhall said the shows and festivals are a good opportunity to meet people and see how the stories he tells in his art affects those who experience it. “I still just enjoy the conversations with people,” he said.
Mendenhall gave an example of a conversation which came from the story he told with a still life photograph. The image was a well-worn scoop shovel in a granary. “When the woman came back to it. She had tears in her eyes and voice. She said it reminded her of her grandfather,” Mendenhall said. “I think that’s why I have an energy for it. I know I might have a connection with someone.”
Mendenhall said the heart of his artform might be summed up in three phases: the storytelling, the practice of doing it, and the projects it can become.
Mendenhall shares his work in a variety of formats through his studio, Essence Photography. He chose the name Essence because he strives to capture essence of the moment in his photographs. You can view and read his blog at the studio website, donmendenhallphotographs.com.
Mendenhall said the essence of his day is often summed up in his journal, where he records a morning haiku. “The first thoughts of the day are the kernel of what it becomes,” he said. He said the syllabic rhythm of haiku works for him as it matches his patterns of thought and speech. He is also adapting the Japanese artform of haiga, the visual method of telling stories in a similar manner.
Another local connection for Mendenhall is the DeForest Area Public Library’s photography group. It currently meets monthly via Zoom. Erin Dedin, who moderates the group for the library, shared a list of possible photographic themes and field trips for 2022. January: Cold, February: Trees and Other Silhouettes, March: Still Life- Light Painting, April: Homage to another photographer, May: Back Alleys, June: Texture and Fibers: Macrophotography, July: Music, August: Evidence Left Behind, September: Altered Photos, October: Indian Lake Field Trip- Layering, November: Invited Presenter, December: Review and Planning Meeting and submit one best photo of the year.
Mendenhall grew up near Marshalltown, Iowa, and began his photographic life as a boy. “I had a great aunt with a Kodak pocket camera and she would pretend she didn’t know anything about using it,” he said. He is self-taught on the skills with frequent classes at the Santa Fe Photographic Workshop to learn from photographers such as Joyce Tenneson and Douglas Beasley.
The Santa Fe influence gives Mendenhall a Taoist approach to life and photography. “Don’t force the subject, it comes to you,” he said. “I try to integrate the art with a way of living.”
Mendenhall has a number of projects in progress. One completed work is his 2019 book, “Civility: Belonging with Dignity.” Mendenhall said the lesson of the book is a simple one. “It’s the golden rule. Every world religion has it in different ways. It’s how we speak, it’s how we trust, it’s how you develop your own self-esteem,” he said. “I’m glad I did the book for the personal experience of telling those stories.”
Mendenhall is currently teaching advanced black and white photography at PhotoMidwest. where he teaches a series of classes. His next class, Fine Art In Black/White Imaging starts on Jan. 3.
According to the class description, “This class will provide insight and confidence for those who want to center more on black and white photography as a fine art expression. B/W seeing prompts increased attention to the play of light, mood/emotion, tonalities, textures, balance, contrasts, and shapes. Most importantly, it allows a unique pathway to capture the essence of subjects. The four sessions are scheduled with a preparation every other week in-between, giving time for assignment work.”
Mendenhall will have other class offerings this year. The next is called Storytelling and it will run from Feb. 8 to March 22. The course description said photographic storytelling is the art of conveying stories, ideas and viewpoints through the medium of photography. It is a great example of how photography is not just the practice of creating visually interesting or stunning pictures, but is about telling stories, real or fantasized. This class is oriented toward gaining an increased mindfulness in photographic storytelling.
His next offering, The Practice of Photography, runs May 3 to June 14. His course description reads “Malcom Caldwell thought that practicing anything 10,000 times could make a person operate at a professional or highly competent level. Whether or not it is the number Mr. Caldwell suggests or even if it is 100,000 repetitions, I do feel being immersed in a skill activity can make a significant difference. But, what about the other parts of your life? This class will provide insight and experience in finding ways to match increased photographic intentionality with other life priorities.”
Mendenhall’s final PhotoMidwest class for 2022 is Photographic Project Development, and it runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 18. The course description “Depending on how active you are with your photography, day to day motivation can be difficult to maintain. Discovering you are not picking up your camera for weeks or months at a time can be disheartening and demotivating. Personal projects can and will help you keep a positive level of energy and creativity. It can greatly enhance the fine tuning of your technical skills and ways of seeing.”
Mendenhall explains his style of teaching is based on 17th-18th European coffee houses.
“These were gathering places for shared conversations among people from all walks of life and vocations,” he said. “The primary purpose of this class is to have each participant test how far they want to go in developing an “eye” for fine art/black and white photography.”
This class offering is an intermediate to advanced amateur level class. Students should have a confident understanding of their camera equipment with setting and using manual exposures. Class limited to eight participants.
Mendenhall has taught several Photo Midwest and with Peninsula School of Art in Door County. He also coaches photography and helped found the Deforest Photography Group. PhotoMidwest is a non-profit volunteer organization providing a rich mix of educational programs, including formal classes and workshops, lectures, exhibitions, and regularly-scheduled meetings of members and guests to discuss myriad photography topics. The organization was founded in 1998 to provide a home for photographic advancement in Madison and southern Wisconsin.
The classes at PhotoMidwest are being held online for now, but at some point will return to in-person classes at the PhotoMidwest studio on Rayovac Drive.