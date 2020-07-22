The top graduating senior football players from around Wisconsin were supposed to be suiting up as high schoolers one last time this past Saturday at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. But, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the event.
DeForest was to have four representatives at the event. Seniors Colby Hartig, Trey Schroeder and Cole Yocum were chosen to play in the game, while Norski offensive coordinator Matt Kimmes was selected to the coaching staff. The Norski contingent was set to play for the South Large team.
The Norski foursome was chosen for the game after leading DeForest to its first state title since 1982 last fall. The Norskies pulled out a thrilling 8-7 win over Menasha in the Division 3 state championship game.
Schroeder was selected to the all-star game after a brilliant season at quarterback. The three-year starter for the Norskies finished his senior season 96-for-147 passing for 1,524 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 102 times for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Hartig played a big role in Schroeder’s success as he led an offensive line group that dominated from start to finish this past season. He has committed to play for Minnesota State University-Mankato this fall.
Yocum, a defensive end, led a Norski defense that was stifling all season long. He finished the year with 66 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.
Kimmes, a 1998 DeForest graduate, has served as offensive coordinator for the Norskies for two seasons. Last fall, he helped the Norskies average 240.86 rushing yards, 109.57 passing yards and 39.9 points per game.
Kimmes was selected as an assistant coach under Kenosha Indian Trail head coach Jim Kenesie. The South Large staff also included Bryan Shredl (Racine Case), Hank Johnson (Delavan-Darien), James Crowley (New Berlin Eisenhower), Sean Crowley (New Berlin Eisenhower), Rob VanDyke (Kenosha Indian Trial) and Dan Hernandez (Racine Park).
Joining Hartig, Schroeder and Yocum on the South Large roster were Forrest Anderson (Waunakee, OL), Haakon Anderson (Verona, TE), Will Borchert (Mukwonago, ILB), Sephontae Callier (Milwaukee Riverside, WR), Jason Ceniti (Madison Memorial, QB), Clay Craker (Middleton, OL), Connor Fahnrich (Kenosha Indian Trail, ILB), JayVlan Farr (Racine Case, DB), Will Faul (Badger, DE), Christopher Fish (Racine Case, FB), Jeb Frey (Waunakee, OLB), Joey Gordon (Greendale, DE), Carter Grant (Milwaukee Reagan, OLB), Bryan Gruehn Jr. (Muskego, ILB), Nicholas Hall (McFarland, DB), Donavan Hunt (Brookfield East, RB), Brady Ingbreston (Wauwatosa West, DL), Ethan Janquet (Muskego, OL), Tanner Keller (Waterford, RB), Zach Kluge (Waukesha West, OL), Dom Landphier (Sun Prairie, DB), Jacob Leszczuynski (Muskego, OL), Thomas Maurice (Brookfield Central, DB), Sam McGath (Brookfield East, DB), Elliot Mueller (Pewaukee, DB), Andrew Nackel (Franklin, OLB), Dane Nelson (Milton, WR), Vinny Nigro (Marquette, ILB), Jake Novotny (Marquette, TE), John Pekar (Franklin, DL), Tyler Pitcel (Mukwonago, OL), Dakovin Prather (Madison La Follette, DB), Joey Prondzinski (Brookfield East, K), Montrell Rash (Milwaukee Riverside, DL), Dylan Runkel (Burlington, WR), Colin Schaefer (Sun Prairie, WR), Adam Siegel (New Berlin West, RB), Sayge Terrell (Kenosha Bradford, DB), Anthony Vacula (Whitnall, OL), Luke Vitale (Madison La Follette, OL), Nate Wilcher (Mukwonago, DL), Alex Witt (Monroe, TE) and Jake Wuebben (Middleton, DE).
