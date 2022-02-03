Find details and current status of activities, classes and groups on our website www.deforestcenter.org, in our scoop newsletter or call us at 608-846-9469.
FREE COVID-19 VACCINES at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, 505 N. Main Street on Saturday, February 5th from 12:00-5:00 p.m. No appointments are needed. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available while supplies last. No ID or insurance is required. Everyone 5 and older is welcome. 5-17-year old’s need a parent or guardian present. Anyone can attend for their 1st, 2nd or booster dose.
Grief Support Group meets on Thursday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Center. All are welcome, no reservation needed.
Lunch and Bingo!
Thursday February 11
Call ahead to reserve a delicious meal of beef tips/gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat roll and pineapple. After you enjoy a Jell-O dessert, stay for a fun afternoon of bingo with friends. There is always a nice selection of prizes to choose. Lunch is served at 11:30 and Bingo starts at 12:15.
Crafty Creators Join Us!
The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center offers many opportunities to use your creative energy. All of our groups welcome new faces at any skill level. Do you like to work with yarn? The Knit Wits meet twice a month to stitch and talk. Want to try a relaxing pastime? Coloring beautiful designs or scratch art might be just the group to try. Or, how about combining good works with your handicrafts? RSVP volunteers crochet and knit for various communities in need all around Dane County. Looking for glue and scissor projects? Our card recyclers take time to create new and wonderful cards from used cards. Not only is it fun, but also is a fundraiser for the Center.
February 9
9:00 Fitness Room, 9:15 Asian Mahjong, 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise, 9:15 Nail Clinic, 9:15 Pool, 10:00 dvd Chair Yoga, 11:30 Strength Training for Women, 12:30 Knit Wits