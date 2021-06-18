The DeForest boys tennis team had its season come to an end after it was unable to advance a singles player or doubles team out of the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Subsectonal on June 7.
The Norskies finished the subsectional with four points to finish in sixth place.
Middleton and Waunakee both finished with 24 points at the subsectional, followed by Reedsburg (10), Baraboo (six), Portage (six), DeForest, Sauk Prairie (two), Madison East (zero).
At No. 1 singles, DeForest’s Edwin Sommers lost 6-0, 6-0 to Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson in the opening round to end his season.
The Norskies’ No. 2 singles player Owen Horton was tripped up 6-1, 6-0 by Middleton’s Ian Connell in the quarterfinals. Horton earned a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 opening win over Baraboo’s George Stelling.
Aiden McCloskey also fell in the quarterfinals at No. 3 singles. He was stymied 6-2, 6-0 by Waunakee’s Levi Christian after defeating Reedsburg’s Forrest Eden 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.
DeForest’s No. 4 singles player Oliver Anderson had his season come to an end in the first round with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Middleton’s Aarush Gupta.
At No. 1 doubles, DeForest’s Dominic Caracci and Dominic Morand-Rivers fell 6-4, 6-2 to Reedsburg’s Alex Woodruff and Corbin Ellifson in the first round.
Nolan McCann and Michael Szudor also lost in the first round at No. 2 doubles for the Norskies. They were shutout 6-0, 6-0 by Waunakee’s Aiden Schmalz and Joe Dettor.
DeForest’s No. 3 duo of Trey Christianson and Dominic Jaccard fell 6-3, 6-0 to Sauk Prairie’s Clayton Dahlby and Dennis Brickl in the opening round.