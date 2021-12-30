Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, January 7• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Fandom Friday- Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaSaturday, January 8• Teen/Adult Board Games at 1:00 p.m.Monday, January 10• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom and in Room C• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on FacebookTuesday, January 11• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• Flashlight Readers at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area• Read to Wilson the Dog at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomWednesday, January 12• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area• The Art of Mystery Writing with David Benjamin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community RoomThursday, January 13• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Classroom• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D• Teen Games - Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DeForest hires new administrator, finance director Windsor man arrested for reckless endangerment after firing .50 cal pistol in bedroom DeForest's Fuchs named 2021 NACC Women's Tennis Player of the Year Thin ice on Lake Puckaway Evers issues pardon list Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin