A Dane County jury found Chandler M. Halderson guilty of all eight charges against him for the murder of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson of Windsor in July 2021.
Halderson was charged with two felony counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, providing false information about a kidnapped or missing person, mutilating a corpse, and hiding a corpse.
The homicide charges each carry a life imprisonment penalty. Judge John Hyland will impose sentence in a few weeks.
The prosecution used eight days of testimony from more than 60 witnesses and various pieces of evidence to build its case before completing its case Wednesday afternoon.
The defense offered no evidence in defense of Chandler M. Halderson and he did not take the stand in his own defense Thursday morning.
The jury needed about two hours to reach its verdict after closing statements.
