The DeForest area school district will pay employees a $500 stipend this spring to thank them for extra duties performed this year The payment was approved at Monday’s regular school board meeting held at the new District office.
According to a district memo, All regular active employees hired before January 1 who remain with the district until the time of the payment (May 13 payroll) will be eligible. This does not include temporary, casual, or intermittent employees. All substitute employees who have worked more than 130 days during the school year will be eligible. The stipend will be $500 for all employees who meet the criteria and are regularly scheduled for six hours or more a day. Employees working less than six hours a day will receive $300.
The estimated cost of the one-time stipend including benefits is approximately $320,000. The budget adjustment will be covered by lower-costs for transportation, unfilled vacancies, and fewer absences being covered by substitutes.
There are a number of factors involved in this decision. The first is budgetary as the district has underspent in these areas and does not want to hurt its revenue cap by carrying those extra funds forward. The payment will be made May 13th because it is the final regular payroll of the school year.
The option of giving staff members extra days off was also considered but the administration felt this was an easier option to fit into the district’s 173 day student calendar. The possibility of using the money for hiring bonuses was considered, but the administration felt the money would be better spent towards employee retention. “It has been a crazy couple of years,” board member Brian Coker said.
After approving the stipend pay the board approved a budget amendment to reflect it and two other changes. The first was adding approximately $500,000 from the state after Governor Tony Evers adjusted State per pupil contributions. The money will be saved for next year anticipation of a new state budget reality.
The district also received more than $400,000 in E-Rate grants to help pay for one-on-one devices. Those funds would be used in 2024.