The DeForest girls golf team closed out the 2020 regular season with a trio of events last week.
On Sept. 21, the Norskies hosted Fort Atkinson at Lake Windsor Country and earned wins in stroke play and two-person best ball.
On Sept. 23, the Lady Norskies faced off against Badger North Conference rivals Baraboo, Portage and Reedsburg at Lake Wisconsin Country Club. The Norskies earned a score of 380 to finish second behind Reedsburg (376) and ahead of Portage (387) and Baraboo (398).
DeForest closed out the regular season by hosting two of the top teams in Wisconsin, Madison Edgewood and Waunakee, at Lake Windsor. Waunakee came out on top with a 165, while defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Edgewood shot a 185 and the Norskies recorded a 194.
The WIAA Division 1 Portage Regional is up next for DeForest. The regional will be held at the Portage Country Club at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.
The Tomah Sectional is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Hiawatha Golf Club.
The 2020 state golf tournament has been moved from University Ridge in Madison to Blackhawk Run-Meadow Valleys in Kohler. It will take place Oct. 12-13.
Portage CC regional, Tomah Hiawatha Golf Club
Fort Atkinson
The Lady Norskies looked sharp against Fort Atkinson. DeForest earned a 178-198 win in stroke play and defeated the Blackhawks 80-88 In best ball.
Taryn Endres had the best nine-hole score for the Norskies with a 36.
The Lady Norskies’ Ingrid Harke and Lexi Scheuerell turned in rounds of 46 and 47, respectively.
DeFoerst’s Tori Schnell shot a 49, while Kaylin Nesbit earned a 51.
Natalie Kammer shot a 43 for the Blackhawks, while Taylor Dressler (50), Brooke Leibman (50) and Rachel Edwards (55) rounded out the team score.
Lake Wisconsin
Endres claimed the individual title at the Lake Wisconsin event with an 85. She shot a 41 on the back nine holes.
Scheuerell (96) and Nesbitt (99) were the only other Norskies to break 100. Nesbit had a 45 on the back nine, while Scheuerell fired a 46.
Schnell closed out the team score with a 100.
Harke also represented the Lady Norskies and finished with a 110.
Reedsburg’s Grace Benish was the only golfer besides Endres to break 90. She was second with an 89.
Home triangular
The Lady Norskies hung with Waunakee and Edgewood for most of the meet.
Endres had another great round for the Norskies with a 41.
Scheuerell worked her way to a 46, while Schnell fired a 48.
Nesbit shot a 59 to round out the team score, while Harke shot a 65.
Waunakee’s Aly Kinzel led all golfers with a 38. The Warriors also got impressive rounds from Sydney Grimm (40), Jordan Shipshock (43) and Natalie Hoege (44).
Caitlyn Hegenbarth paced Edgewood with a 44, while Grace Jaeger (45), Jacklyn Thao (46) and Sarah Nakada (50) rounded out the team score for the Crusaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.