Kaden Zinkle, who will be an eighth grader at DeForest Middle School this fall, loves playing golf. He loves it so much he wants to see how many holes he can play in a day.
Zinkle plays nearly every day and wanted to find a way to turn his love of golf into a way to help others. He has joined up with Lake Windsor Country Club to set up a Driving for Dollars event on Aug. 24.
“It is something I always thought about doing, how many holes can I play in one day,” Zinkle said. “It seems like a fun challenge.”
The event will be used as a fundraiser for the Steve Striker’s American Family Insurance Foundation, which lost out on millions of dollars after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the American Family Insurance Championship at the beginning of June.
“There have been so many things going against the foundation with the cancelation of the tournament,” Zinkle said. “They lost out on a lot of money and I wanted to help.”
On Aug. 24, Zinkle and participants will start golfing at 7 a.m. and will play until sunset or whenever they are tired.
“My goal is to play 100 holes,” Zinkle said.
Zinkle recently played 45 holes in one day, but knows it will be challenging to hit triple digits.
“I don’t think it will be a mental challenge, but more of a physical challenge,” Zinkle said. “It is going to be very tiring. I know I’m going to want to get home a not move when it is over.”
Zinkle has set a goal of raising $5,000. Those wishing to can donate a flat amount or so much per hole played.
“The most important thing right now is getting the word out,” Zinkle said. “I’m trying to raise as much money as possible, so it is important to reach as many people as possible. I want to make sure people know about it.”
To help with collecting the money, Zinkle has set up a Gofundme page at gofundme.com/driving-for-dollars.
Zinkle has invited his fellow JrPGA golfers at Lake Windsor to participate.
“Right now, we have about 20 or 25 golfers signed up, but we are hoping to get a little bit more,” Zinkle said.
The hope is to make this a yearly event and include other JrPGA programs in the area.
“Next year, we would like to challenge other courses in JrPGA,” Zinkle said. “It would be fun to see who can play the most holes and raise the most money.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.