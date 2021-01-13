In its first multiple-game week of the season, the DeForest girls basketball team came away with two wins in three games last week.
The Norskies earned their second win of the season on Jan. 6 after knocking off host Janesville Craig 73-53.
DeForest followed it up with a 73-63 triumph over host Columbus last Friday.
The Lady Norskies suffered their first loss of the season on Jan. 9 after falling 58-39 to host Lake Mills last Saturday. The L-Cats are is ranked third in Division 3.
The Norskies are off to a 3-1 start this season.
The Lady Norskies will travel to Janesville on Jan. 13 to face Parker at 7:15 p.m.
On Friday, DeForest will face Waunakee at the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells at 5:30 p.m.
The Norskies will then take a trip to Dodgeville for a 7:30 p.m. game on Jan. 18.
DeForest 73 Craig 53
No information available on the game.
DeForest 73 Columbus 63
The Norskies controlled the action for most of the game against Columbus.
DeForest set the tone in the first half and led 33-27 at halftime.
The Lady Norskies added to their lead in the second half after outscoring the Cardinals 40-36.
DeForest had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Grace Roth led the way with 17 points.
Rylan Oberg came away with 14 points for the Norskies, while Morgan Hahn and Jaelyn Derlein contributed 12 and 11, respectively. Natalie Compe added nine points.
Columbus had Jaiden Dornaus (15), Jordan Link (13), Mikenna Boettcher (12) and Emma Paulson (11) score in double figures.
Lake Mills 58 DeForest 39
The Lady Norskies struggled offensively against the L-Cats.
DeForest also played great defense in the first half and kept the game close.
Lake Mills held a slim 26-21 lead at halftime.
The Norskies managed just 18 points in the second half, while Lake Mills put 32 on the scoreboard.
Oberg paced the Lady Norskies with 15 points, while Roth came away with 11.
The L-Cats’ Vivian Guerrero led all scorers with 16 points, while teammate Taylor Roughen contributed 13.
