VFW Department of Wisconsin Commander Cory Geisler will represent the Veterans of Foreign Wars at Super Bowl LVI, on Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Through the Salute to Service initiative, the National Football League and USAA team up with nonprofits and Veteran Service Organizations like the VFW in an effort to honor, empower and connect our nation’s service members and their families. USAA, longtime friends of the VFW and the official military sponsor of the NFL, graciously gifted VFW Commander-in-Chief, Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic two tickets to the big game, who selected Commander Geisler to attend on his behalf, proudly representing the more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary.
Geisler is a seven-year U.S. Army veteran from Hartland, Wisconsin, who served in the Iraq War during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was elected as the 2021-2022 VFW Department of Wisconsin Commander in June 2021.
“I am proud to represent the VFW at the Super Bowl this year,” said Commander Geisler. “The NFL tribute to veterans through 'Salute to Service' is a solid connection between athletes and warriors who value our freedoms. It is an honor to be a part of this event representing all VFW members who sacrificed in foreign lands, in the air, and at sea to protect our freedom.”
Cory and his wife Beth will be guests of Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen during the game.
Wisconsin VFW is celebrating its 101st year as a Veterans Service Organization, currently with 25,000 VFW members, and 8,500 Auxiliary members in nearly 250 Posts throughout Wisconsin. Its mission is to serve veterans, the military, and their families in communities across the state.