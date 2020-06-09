An initial concept plan to improve the Fox Hills Neighborhood Park was presented to village board members by Director of Public Services Kelli Bialkowski during the Committee of the Whole meeting on June 2.
Bialkowski was looking for any feedback by board members before the village invited public feedback, the next step of the process. At that point, Bialkowski can gather the information of what residents think are the most important parts in improving the park.
Work will not begin on the park for a few years, but Bialkowski wanted an initial plan in place now because as residents are moving into the area, she said it would be nice to have a plan in place that could answer some of their questions.
Plans include a sledding hill, playground, basketball court, soccer fields, restrooms and shelters.
Board members were in approval of the improvements.
The current park is 1.26 acres, and with all the additions, the village looks to increase that by more than two acres to 3.42 acres.
“Park planning often includes a phased approach, where amenities are added over the years based on budget and available funding,” Bialkowski said. “The same can be expected for Fox Hills Neighborhood Park. Construction is not expected to begin for several years, and when it does, amenities will be added gradually.”
The park will be partly funded by the park improvement fees.
One concern that board members brought up was parking. The planned soccer field will accommodate youth teams, and numerous parking spots will need to be available, which were not part of the initial plan.
As the plan looks now, parking would be on the street, but other options will be looked at — including bumps out, as suggested by trustee Bill Landgraff, which he compared to what is seen near Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison.
Also at the COW meeting, a continuing topic of discussion has been how to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently DeForest is under strict guidelines put in place by the Dane County Health Department as part of its Forward Dane Plan to slowly reopen the county. It is recommended in the current phase that splash pads not be open.
Bialkowski said she struggles with opening it because of the county restrictions and that social distancing will be hard to adhere to with the usual busyness of the splash pad in the warmer weather.
Several trustees expressed approval for the village to open its splash pad. Trustees were in agreement to do so and leave who uses it up to the discretion of parents and guardians.
“It’s time to get them open and let the people decide,” trustee Jason Kramar said. All trustees were in agreement of that sentiment.
Splash pads and playground fall under Phase 2 of Dane County’s plan, which is currently in Phase 1. Phase 2 could begin soon, outside of any setbacks in COVID-19 data.
At the regular village board meeting, which followed the COW meeting, the board approved four more dates for Karben4 Taproom to hold a drive-through ordering event.
A special event permit was approved for the Madison-based restaurant to hold the events over the next four months, as they are intended to help local businesses.
The village held an event earlier in the year, which featured DeForest area bars and restaurants providing food and drink to the community in a drive-though style. At that event in the village, 450 cars showed up to support the local businesses.
It was approved to hold future events of the same fashion on June 17, July 15, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23.
On the future dates, vendors will be set up along a stretch of Stevenson Street — which will be closed off to the public — to distribute food. Social distancing and other safety precautions will be put in place.
