Sheila Briggs, of DeForest, has emerged from a statewide election focusing on one of the most passionately contentious, and uncertain areas of society at the moment, children’s education. Although she has not exited the race how she would have preferred, she is confident in the results as she determines a new path forward for herself.
“When they win, our kids win and we are 100% in on making sure there is a strong, smooth, handoff,” said Briggs, whose focus is now on her role as Assistant State Superintendent in the Division of Academic Excellence at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, where she is preparing staff for an imminent leadership transition as State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor leaves the position. “So that has been consuming a lot of my time at work.”
In May 2020 Sheila Briggs announced her candidacy for the position of State Superintendent, only the second such announcement after current frontrunner Jill Underly. The website and social media accounts of Briggs for Kids were established and her campaign began.
In just the last month of the campaign, from Jan. 1 2021 to Feb. 1, 2021, Briggs for Kids raised $19,152.85 in individual contributions, compared to $17,867 by Underly, but not as much as the almost $28,000 raised by Deborah Kerr. But a little over two weeks later, Briggs’ campaign would be over, with Briggs taking third in the Feb. 16 primary election. Briggs received 50,766 votes, behind the 88,716 for Underly and 86,095 for Kerr.
Across 72 Wisconsin counties, Briggs took third in 44 counties, fourth in 22 counties, fifth in three counties, but also getting to second place in Ashland, Bayfield and Dane Counties. Locally, she did sweep all four precincts of DeForest.
The night of the primary, Briggs conceded the election and two days later she shared a link through the Democratic and left-leaning fundraising website ActBlue, announcing her donation to the Underly campaign.
“It’s scary going in and it is a very public loss, and sometimes politics can be messy and terrible, but I really had a great experience,” said Briggs. “There were so many things about it that I just enjoyed so deeply, and I feel like there were seven really strong candidates in this race, and I think that’s good for education and for kids in Wisconsin.”
Over the course of the campaign, although candidates may have needed to be creative making up for lost opportunities in retail politics — otherwise going door-to-door and shaking hands at public events — they told their stories countless times and discussed issues with voters from around the state. Briggs does not expect that the process altered any of their core values, but that there is a chance that some details and ideas of implementation have shifted with candidates working with new information and being challenged on their positions.
“Education should be non-partisan and we should all be working together for the good of our kids,” said Briggs. “We might vary slightly on how we want to get to that, but that’s why you have locally elected school boards to deal with those nuances.”
Having that play out in the real world and in a politically-charged environment, is more complicated, according to Briggs as many people find themselves sorted, in part through the common framing of media coverage, with “pro-voucher” voters funneled to the side of Republicans and “pro-public school” voters funneled over to the side of Democrats.
Briggs says that although she doesn’t personally care for the voucher program, that there is a lost opportunity to explore that question and the factors around it more deeply and seriously. It is additionally unfortunate to have the race boiled down to that essence considering that public school vouchers are determined through legislation, outside the Department of Public Instruction.
“While the State Superintendent can advocate for that,” said Briggs, “the truth is that the State Superintendent is going to implement the law and support all kids, whether they are in public or private, charter or homeschool situations.”
Nearly every challenge of education has become all the more-so through the last year as those in education face questions of if, when, and how to return students to in-person learning, and what to make of the goal to return schools “back to normal.”
“This is just something that is hard to compare to anything else,” said Briggs. “It has been challenging from top to bottom and in hindsight there were things that we could have done better, but the bottom line is that they were doing the best that they could.”
School board meetings have always carried potential for volatile situations, with parents encountering board members making decisions that are presumed to affect children’s education and future prospects, as well as determining what children may or may not need to know as part of core curriculum. The current environment, however, is unprecedented as parents are concerned for their children’s education, but also children remaining at home can impact parents’ ability to work, with snowballing effects.
“The stakes are so high that it’s not surprising to me that we are having parents that have such strong opinions and getting so involved,” said Briggs. “And we have parents on the other side too that are terrified to send their kids back to school, because they have concerns of ‘will they be able to keep my kid safe?’”
All of these things together have begged the question of many in education, one at times posed to Briggs over the past year: Is this more than the job you signed up for? And she stands by the current situation being the reason for her pursuing the superintendent post and a reason not to back off from wanting to make change in Wisconsin’s education system.
“We had a system that wasn’t working for all kids,” said Briggs. “I felt like we’ve shaken up the system enough that we can make a decision not to go back to how things were, and we would probably have the best chance of that working now than ever before.”
