The DeForest girls soccer team had a rough ending to its fantastic 2021 season on June 17. The second-seeded Norskies were shutout 10-0 by top-seeded Oregon in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
“We just ran into a very good team in Oregon,” DeForest coach Tim Esser said.
It is the second straight postseason the Panthers have ended DeForest’s season. Oregon earned a 5-2 sectional semifinal victory on its way to a state title in 2019.
The Norskies finished the season with an overall record of 13-3-1.
“We lost three games this year and two of them were against teams in the state tournament,” Esser said. “I’m really happy with the season as a whole. We had 12 new players from the last time we played in 2019. Winning a regional and having five players on the all-conference team shows the time and effort put in by our players. We have a lot of talent returning and have challenged those players through offseason preparation to close the gap with the elite teams in the area.”
The Panthers set the tone right away with three goals in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Jaelyn Nedelcoff scored the first Oregon goal seven minutes in.
The Panthers then got a goal from Brianna Sauer during the 11th minute. Jenna Bennett had the assist.
Oregon scored again a minute later. Hannah Swartzmiller scored off an assist by Bennett.
The Panthers added to their lead in the 30th minute with a goal by Elise Boyd.
Oregon then got back-to-back unassisted goals from Emily Mikkelson and KT Schwass during the 32nd minute.
The Panthers led 7-0 at halftime after a late first-half goal by Nedelcoff. Zoey Pagels had the assist.
Oregon invoked the mercy rule after getting second-half goals from Mikkelson, Boyd and Katelyn Studebacker.
DeForest goalie Meta Fischer finished the game seven saves.
Panther goalie Payton Lang registered four saves to earn the shutout.
Oregon advanced to play Waukesha West in the sectional final last Saturday. The Panthers earned a trip back to the state tournament with a 2-1 victory.