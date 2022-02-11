If visions of kids playing in the park and enjoying a wholesome lunch is your dream of summer bliss, don’t thank the groundhog. In the DeForest area, it’s Lions who deserve a pat on the back.
The dream image in the area is Norski Nibbles. The DeForest Windsor Lions are kicking off a campaign to provide those meals and other activities under a permanent shelter at the Lake Windsor Park on Golf Road in the Village of Windsor. The club hopes to raise $65,000 to match the village’s pledge toward the project.
The club is currently using a large event tent to serve the lunches in the Windsor area. The shelter will eliminate the need for the tent and provide an anchoring location for other park users.
There are sponsorship levels for the project. The highest level is platinum sponsor at $5,000. The recognition includes a certificate of recognition, and a 12-inch-by-12-inch marble tile. Gold sponsors are $1,000. The recognition includes a certificate of recognition and an 8-by-8 marble tile. A silver sponsorship is $500. The recognition includes a certificate of recognition and a 4-by-8 brick. The community supporter level is $250 and includes a certificate of recognition.
The club is working on some employer challenge fundraising events. It hopes for a couple of permanent events, including a possible music and grilling festival at the park.
The fundraising project is set for a two-year goal and shorter if possible. The $65,000 goal is double the annual giving of the club and it intends to continue with those projects.
In addition to sponsorship level giving, Lions Clubs are built around individual donors. “They are important. Every $5 donation helps and every little donation will make an impact,” Lion and committee member Guy Gryphan said. “100 percent of the proceeds from donations go to the projects.”
The club has produced flyers and business cards with QR codes to make donations easy.
The DeForest Windsor Lions are always looking for an opportunity to help and make a permanent impact. Other Lions projects include the sandbox fill, DeForest Area Needs Network, a scholarship, Blessing in a Backpack, and the stuff the Bus campaign among others. The club also sponsors a Leo Club at DeForest Area High School to start young people into a service life.
Donations to any Lions project goes to the club foundation, so they are fully used and tax deductible.
Lions is a state and international organization with more than a century of service. Other projects supported by the local club include Lions Camp at Rosholt, eyeglass recycling and eyeglass missions to Pine Ridge, S.D. and a variety of international missions.
The DeForest Lions Club has a 64-year history in the community. The club was renamed DeForest Windsor Lions Club last year to reflect the total local area it represents.
“We want to be fully community focused,” Lion and committee member Tony Sobczak said. “We are always looking for younger members and looking for people who want to serve the community. Let us know what’s important to you, and Lions will make it happen.”
The biggest benefactor of the giving will be Norski Nibbles. The program provides lunches at sites around the school district during summer months.
The ecumenical group behind Norske Nibbles includes Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church, Door Creek Church, St. Olaf Catholic Church, Christ Lutheran Church, Christian Faith Moravian Church, and United in Christ Lutheran Church.
This will be the third year for Norske Nibbles. Last year the distribution began the day after school let out and continued until the Friday before the fall term. In 2021, lunches were handed out at Western Green Park, DeForest Fireman’s Park, Lake Windsor Park and in Morrisonville.
DeForest Windsor Lions Club members stuff the lunch bags with drinks, chips, snack bars, and fruit. Volunteers make sandwiches and the Christ Lutheran Church office staff answered the phone when volunteers called.
A grant from Landmark Services Co-op helped to purchase food from local farmers markets, so the kids enjoyed fresh pea pods, beef sticks, cheese curds, and other delights. Heritage Credit Union also made a sizable donation.
Norski Nibbles purchased or had donated more than four tons of food for distribution and served more than 5,200 lunches.