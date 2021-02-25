The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, Feb. 25
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Memoir Writers at 1:30 p.m. in Community Room or by email
- Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts at 4:00 p.m. in Community Room & Zoom
Friday, Feb. 26
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, March 1
- Online Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
- Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
- Garden Design Inspiration at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
- Time for Bed Storytime at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, March 2
- Qigong – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook and in Community Room
- Teaching Kindness and Acceptance at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook
Wednesday, March 3
- Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Wahoo! It’s Wednesday (teen time) at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
- Read to an Officer with a Twist at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
Design Inspiration for a Creative Vegetable Garden
Presented by Gardener and Author Megan Caine
Monday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Tap into your creative spirit by adding simple and fun elements to showcase your garden’s beauty. This interactive workshop will share fresh ideas to elevate an ordinary garden to an extraordinary one with plenty of photos to get the creative juices flowing. Learn how to design a garden that inspires joy, tips for adding artistic touches, and favorite colorful and unique varieties to grow. Register on library website calendar.
Teaching Acceptance and Kindness
Presented by Alyssa Bohm, Miss Wisconsin
Tuesday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Alyssa Bohm is a high school special education teacher who understands the importance of equal opportunities and educating our youth about inclusion and acceptance. She is also the current Miss Wisconsin. Bohm’s passion for inclusion stems from her relationship with her Aunt Cindy, whose strength in the face of an intellectual disability and limited resources. Alyssa encourages us to “…not look at each other differently, but instead look at the things we have in common.”
Join us to meet Alyssa at this virtual event and talk about how we can teaching acceptance and kindness in our community and in our own lives. Register on library website calendar.
