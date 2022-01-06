PBS Wisconsin will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a special presentation of its series Why Race Matters, at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 on PBS Wisconsin.
Why Race Matters is a digital series elevating issues of importance affecting Wisconsin’s Black communities. Host and producer Angela Fitzgerald connects in conversation with everyday people whose work and commitments center on race, identity and achieving racial equity in the state. The series explores topics simultaneously historic and urgent, while offering hope, guidance and resources to thrive.
The discussions featured in Why Race Matters: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Special will center around civic engagement and representation; mental health, trauma and Black communities; and Black farming and land ownership. These conversations recognize the unique challenges Black people face in the United States today and celebrate the resilience of those fighting for social justice.
Fitzgerald first talks to activist Tatiyana Benson to explore representation in government, policy reform and the hurdles to political participation.
She then discusses mental health challenges facing Black communities with Myra McNair, a licensed therapist. They talk about how media coverage and racism are provoking a public health crisis for Black people, and how finding joy can be a revolutionary act.
Fitzgerald also sits down with Robert Pierce, a farmer who works to address food insecurity in Black neighborhoods. They discuss organic foods, the importance of land ownership and the stereotypes Black farmers face.
Watch Why Race Matters anytime, anywhere at pbswisconsin.org/why-race-matters and on the free PBS Video App on your Roku, other streaming devices, phones, tablets and Smart TVs.
PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
