Any decision on developing a new mountain bike trail in the village of DeForest will come after an ad hoc committee studies possible locations and alternate funding sources for such a recreational pathway.
Village president Jane Cahill Wolfgram announced the ad hoc committee at Tuesday’s village board meeting before discussion began. Several residents on both sides of the issue were there for a decision on a possible Trail in the rivers turn Park area. “We’re going to come together to look at any alternate sites and outside sources to fund it,” Cahill Wolfgram said.
She said the ad hoc committee will reflect multi-generational input and viewpoints from all sides of the issue. The committee will be appointed at the February 15 meeting. May 3 is the deadline to present a plan to the village board.
“We are hoping for a win-win situation,” Cahill Wolfgram said.
Discussion of a possible mountain bike trail begin in November. At the January 18 committee-of-the-whole meeting, Public Services director Judd Blau gave the board an update on possible sites in the village. He identified two locations as having the best options for typography and environmental factors, with the river turn area being the optimal choice. A series of desire paths exist off the multi-use trail through that area.
The proposed location is near the Yahara River and close to Innovation Way. Blau’s proposal included two mountain bike trails of approximately 2.5 miles, with beginner and intermediate loops. The trails would be geared for younger riders and not designed for competition.
The visitors who spoke against developing a trail at River Turns expressed safety concerns in areas where the trail system would intersect. There were also concerns disturbing the ecosystem of the park area. Gary Lindquist, a neighbor of the park, was one of the speakers. “I appreciate what the chair has suggested,” he said.
Eric Larson said making a good decision adds value to the community. “I can see you are trying,” he said. “I think we can come together.”
Matt Hayden is also a neighbor of the park area. He supports the trail development. He feels there are solutions to make everyone happy without creating an either or decision.
Danny Schmidt is a trail user who supports the development. “This aligns with what DeForest values and for that I support it,” he said.
The trail would be a village recreational asset when completed. Capitol Off Road Pathfinders (CORP) is an organization which can provide volunteers and expertise to the creation and village maintenance of any track. Blau said CORP has been a much maligned group in some social media traffic on the issue.
Brent Hirsch said the closest mountain bike trail is in Sun Prairie and not an option for kids who can’t drive to other Dane County sites.