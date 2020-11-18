The 2020 season looked very different for the DeForest girls tennis team, as they worked their way through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic
“This was definitely a different sort of season with a late start, no multiple-team meets and singles for most of the season,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “I am just glad we got the opportunity to play. I felt like we did it in a safe way and the kids benefited from it. What I will remember most about the season is that we were able to have a season with all the accommodations and adjustments we had to make”
The regular season was very different for the Norskies. They had a limited number of duals and were only allowed to play singles matches.
“It was the wait and see that was tough,” Pachal said. “Will we have a season? Will we not? It was difficult to plan. It was also tough because I felt like the girls were not able to train the way they usually do to in order to get ready for the post season. The first me they played more than one match in a day was subsectionals. Also, we were unable to play doubles until the end of the season, which put us at a disadvantage when it came to tournament me.”
The Lady Norskies took part in eight duals during the regular season. They had just three home matches.
DeForest started the 2020 postseason at the WIAA Division 1 Badger Subsectional. The Norskies finished in fourth place and Samantha Fuchs was the only one to advance to the sectional.
Fuchs extended her season by winning a title at the Oconomowoc Sectional. It was the fourth time she qualified for state, which matched the school record set by her sister Cecile the season before.
After winning a doubles state title with her sister last season, Samantha Fuchs concluded her brilliant career after going 3-2 at the state tournament.
“The biggest highlight this season was Samantha going to state for the fourth year in a row,” Pachal said. “She has worked so hard and deserved it.”
The Lady Norskies were led this season by a strong senior class that included Fuchs, Lauren Armstrong, Annie Manzi, Lex Finley, Morgan Hahn, Mari Niedermair, Cerys Ridd, Morgan Sleaford and Julia Sullivan.
“We are losing some really great dedicated players and their experience always leaves a hole behind in our team, but I know they will move on to do great things,” Pachal said.
While the Lady Norskies will look much different next season with Fuchs and the senior class gone, Pachal is excited for the future.
“I’m really looking forward to next season and hopefully returning to a bit more normalcy,” Pachal said. “I have some players with a good deal of potential returning and I’m excited to see their improvement after putting in work during the offseason. We will have a young team next year which is always exciting to watch grow and develop.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.