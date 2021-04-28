The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, April 29

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Two Authors Under One Roof: Susan Eaton Mendenhall and Don Mendenhall at 6:00 p. m. on Zoom

Friday, April 30

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

Monday, May 3

  • Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook
  • Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
  • Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
  • Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, May 4

  • Qi gong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
  • Qi gong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room

Wednesday, May 5

  • Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! for teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
  • Read to an Officer (with a Twist) at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook

Two Authors Under One Roof: Meet Susan Eaton Mendenhall & Don Mendenhall

Thursday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Join us for a glimpse into the writing lives of two local artists. Susan, a watercolor artist, recently published A House Named Simplicity: Stories of Finding Home. Her husband, Don, is a fine art photographer and author of Civility: Belonging with Dignity.

In her book, Susan has written a collection of stories about a house that supported their quest to find home, both in a place and within themselves. Don’s book explores the practical expression of civility through a series of personal stories that serve as outstanding real-life models for civil behavior in the face of conflict. He encourages us to take a closer look at our lives and offers useful ideas about how to live more respectful and trusting lives.

