The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, April 29
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Two Authors Under One Roof: Susan Eaton Mendenhall and Don Mendenhall at 6:00 p. m. on Zoom
Friday, April 30
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, May 3
- Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook
- Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
- Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
- Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, May 4
- Qi gong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- Qi gong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room
Wednesday, May 5
- Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! for teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
- Read to an Officer (with a Twist) at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
Two Authors Under One Roof: Meet Susan Eaton Mendenhall & Don Mendenhall
Thursday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Join us for a glimpse into the writing lives of two local artists. Susan, a watercolor artist, recently published A House Named Simplicity: Stories of Finding Home. Her husband, Don, is a fine art photographer and author of Civility: Belonging with Dignity.
In her book, Susan has written a collection of stories about a house that supported their quest to find home, both in a place and within themselves. Don’s book explores the practical expression of civility through a series of personal stories that serve as outstanding real-life models for civil behavior in the face of conflict. He encourages us to take a closer look at our lives and offers useful ideas about how to live more respectful and trusting lives.
