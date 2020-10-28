The spring schedule for the DeForest volleyball team is coming together.
Like most in the Badger Conference, the Norskies had their fall season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference also canceled all competitions and championships this fall.
The Lady Norskies will now play a shortened schedule in the spring.
The Badger Conference is running the spring volleyball season as a nine-team round robin with eight matches and one bye.
DeForest will kick off the season on March 4 with a home match against Beaver Dam.
After a trip to Fort Atkinson for a match on March 9, the Norskies will be back and home against Monroe on March 11.
The Lady Norskies will remain at home for its next three matches after hosting Monroe. They will close out their home schedule against Milton on March 18, Monona Grove on March 23 and Oregon on March 25.
DeForest will close out its schedule with three road matches. The Norskies will play at long-time rival Waunakee on March 30. They will make a trip to Mount Horeb on April 6 and close the season in Stoughton on April 8.
All nine matches will start at 7 p.m.
Last season, the Lady Norskies went 5-2 in the Badger North Conference to tie Beaver Dam for second place behind 7-0 Waunakee. Mount Horeb (4-3), Reedsburg (4-3), Sauk Prairie (2-5), Baraboo (1-6) and Portage (0-7) closed out the conference standings.
In the 2019 postseason, the Norskies captured their first regional title since 2014 before falling 3-1 to Waunakee in the sectional semifinals.
DeForest finished last season 31-15 overall.
