After opening the season with five wins and a tie, the DeForest boys soccer team suffered its first setback of the alternate fall season on April 20. The host Norskies fell 2-1 to Monona Grove.
“We had a slow start and got beat on an early deflection,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said. “They were a fast and physical side with many seniors. More importantly than their physical speed, they were quick thinkers that were finding space between us.”
The Norskies bounced back with a 2-1 victory over host Mount Horeb last Friday. It is DeForest’s first victory over the Vikings in their last 10 meetings.
“It was another huge road win for the guys,” Krivacek said. “I’m really excited to be part of this group.”
The Norskies now stand at 6-1-1 on the season.
DeForest closed out the abbreviated regular season with a home game against Milton this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The Norskies will be open the WIAA Division 2 postseason on May 4. The WIAA has not released pairings as of press time.
Monona Grove 2 DeForest 1
The Norskies had their chances against the Silver Eagles, but could not capitalize.
“I think MG showed us the level we’d like to be at both physically and mentally,” Krivacek said.
Monona Grove scored just 2 minutes, 40 seconds into the contest to grab some early momentum.
DeForest tied the game at the 28:08 mark with a goal by Blake Olson. Josh Roesel had the assist.
“Olson had a pretty equalizer off a nice ball from Roesel, who has just been crushing it on set pieces for us,” Krivacek said. “Olson showed great touch on his finish.”
The game would only stayed tied for 12 minutes and then the Silver Eagles came up with the winning goal.
Norski goalie Phillip McCloskey finished the game with 13 saves.
“McCloskey showed great instincts on when to neutralize their attack and he was also used effectively as our 11th field player by being an option and distributing from the back,” Krivacek said.
DeForest 2 Mount Horeb 1
The Norskies scored the final two goals of the game for the long-awaited victory over Mount Horeb.
After a scoreless first half, Mount Horeb scored its only goal a few minutes into the second half.
Olson scored at the 60:20 mark to tie the game. Koby Prellwitz had the assist.
“I thought we came out much better in the second half and challenged in the air, won the second balls, and found our wingers and strikers,” Krivacek said. “Prellwitz made a nice run up the line and served one into the box that we fought for and Olson aggressively popped it in the net.”
The Norskies garnered the winning goal at the 89:38 mark. Blake Olson scored off an assist by Roesel.
“We kept the fight up and earned two late corners,” Krivacek said. “On the last one, in the 90th minute, Roesel hit a beautiful one that Chambers connected with to take the lead.”
McCloskey had three saves to preserve the victory.
