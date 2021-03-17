Jackson Hemauer, a 2016 DeForest graduate, recently earned his second trip to the NCAA Division 1 National Championships after earning a spot in the Big 12 Conference finals.
Hemauer, a redshirt junior, upset the second and third seeds at the conference tournament to advance to the championship match at 174 pounds. He would settle for second place after falling 6-2 to top-seeded Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley.
Hemauer opened the conference tournament with a 5-2 victory over Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott. In the semifinals, Hemauer edged Wyoming’s Hayden Hastings 4-3.
Hemauer, who began his collegiate career at UW-Madison, previously qualified for the NCAA Division 1 National Tournament for Fresno State University. He transferred to Northern Colorado this season after Fresno State announced it was dropping the program.
Hemauer is just the third Northern Colorado wrestler to earn a spot in the conference finals since the program joined the Big 12 in 2015.
The NCAA Championships will be held March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Hemauer is 9-2 this season and was awarded the No. 13 seed for the national tournament. He will face Arizona’s Trenton Munoz (5-2) in the first round.
