The DeForest Area Public Library is celebrating National Library Week and appreciating the staff and volunteers that have kept their programs thriving through the tumult of the past year.
“We usually had two dozen programs a week, at least, for varying ages. Twelve of them alone were just the story times,” said DeForest Area Public Library Assistant Director Christa Tollefson, describing life at the library at the beginning of March 2020. In particular, she said, the mornings were rarely quiet with toddlers and preschool-aged kids coming in for programs.
Despite the myriad changes in media, information, and technology, public libraries have generally maintained a unique position of high regard in the community.
A 2017 Pew Research survey of feelings about public libraries showed an overwhelming 78% of respondents saying that libraries help them find trustworthy information, learn new things and make informed decisions, with Millennials (ages 18-35) the most ardent among those, responding at a rate of 87%, versus the next highest, Gen X, at 77%.
Among the many benefits of public libraries, 65% of those that responded went as far as to agree that libraries “help them grow as people.”
According to a report released by the Institute of Museum and Library Services in November 2020, public library program attendance has steadily grown between 2008 and 2017 in every size of population served, but most dramatically among those serving smaller populations of less than 2,500, with attendance rising from just over 600 per 1,000 people served, to about 900 per 1,000. And as with so many things, that all turned upside down in March 2020.
One specific service of public libraries that can be easily taken for granted is that for some that may not be able to afford it themselves, the library provides critical Internet access, not only through their computer stations, but simply through free WIFI that, unlike many other places, does not come with the assumption that the person will only use it after buying something.
Mindful of the importance of this service during lockdown, staff at the DeForest library moved their router to the front of the building, so that even if the doors were closed, visitors could access WIFI from the parking lot.
Reformatting
Wherever possible, services were converted to take-home formats.
“We had done curbside from March 17 until March 24 when we were told that we couldn’t even do that,” said Tollefson. “That’s where we took it as an opportunity to work on different things—projects at home—we found ways to get ready for what we thought was only going to be eight weeks.”
At the same time, around the country, according to a May 2020 survey of 3,850 libraries by the American Library Association, 62% of libraries at the time were fully closed and another 26% were only open for curbside pickup.
“Our last in-person program was our Qi-Gong group the morning of the 17th,” said Tollefson, referring to the class led by Nancy Osley, which practices a system of slow-movment exercise and breathing similar to Tai Chi. “The next day we had our very first Virtual Storytime.”
In the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library was able to keep staff busy with training and administrative work that had been lingering in the background, but those who had been leading activities quickly transitioned, according to Library Director Jan Berg.
“One of the things that I thought was impressive was how much the staff just leaped into the virtual world,” said Berg. “Our calendar didn’t look that much different once we switched. We’ve had a fairly full activity calendar.”
Staff even did their best to provide an equivalent to browsing the shelves, by putting together surprise book packages. After talking to the customer to get a few examples and notes on preferences and genres, staff would put together a grab bag of reading materials for visitors to pick up.
“We don’t care if you don’t read them,” said Berg. “You can bring them back and try again.”
Marooned Books
When everything came to a halt, inter-library loans also stopped, so for that period, what they had was all they had, but until things got going again, that also included books that had been shared from other libraries that had become stranded in DeForest past their original due date.
Library staff were also surprised by an influx of books being returned--their own and books from other libraries. What staff were unaware of, was that other libraries had locked their dropboxes for the duration of the lockdown and word got around that DeForest was still taking books.
Staff didn’t mind too much, according to Berg. They found space on tables and eventually on the floor, and eventually the books would get to their homes.
Summer Fun
As the strictest days of quarantine passed, summer weather also provided opportunities to get together at safe distances outside.
“You could have outdoor gatherings up to 25, but there was no restriction on drive-ins,” said Berg. “We’ve done mini concerts during the day in the summer—we call it the Concert at the Rocks—but we did those as a drive-in.”
The library has hosted other concerts through the summer, which were moved from Fireman’s Park, where there was not appropriate parking to set up a tail-gating venue, to outside the library.
The library received permits to close the street for the event and as it came together, they discovered benefits besides simply greater caution against spread of the coronavirus. The library building provided shade, whereas in the park, musicians would often be performing while staring into the setting sun.
“The building actually provided better acoustics,” said Tollefson, “donors brought popcorn, so that added to the community feel of it.”
Cracking the Door Open
In July the library began a cautious open, starting with facility use by appointment, which then segued to being open to the public with additional health precaution, such as distancing, masks and frequent sanitization of surfaces.
The first of the returning in-person programs came in October with Adult Services Librarian Jane Henze’s Dragonwood Readers book club.
Over the winter, she continued to have digital participants, with some “snow birds” joining in from vacations and second homes in the South.
The programs that have returned have done so with conditions and exceptions. The library’s largest meeting room can fit about a maximum of 20 distanced adults as opposed to 120 before.
Storytimes and other events for young children haven’t returned yet, given difficulty conveying the necessity of health protocols to toddlers.
In March the DeForest Library again took on the task of providing election information for voters, hosting candidate forums for DeForest Village Board and DeForest Area School Board of Education races, but this time hosting via Zoom.
For two nights Henze and Berg were joined online by candidates logging in from their own homes. Hense and Berge moderated with some prepared questions, but also ended with questions from the audience. Whereas in the past, questions would be written on cards and passed to volunteers, this time questions were either emailed in or shared in Zoom’s chat feature.
An added feature was that this allowed for recordings of the proceedings to be shared on the library’s Facebook page the day after the event.
Some programs may stay in the online format. Time for Bed! story time invited kids to “wear your jammies, bring in a blanket and snuggle in for a bedtime story or two.”
The logistics of that particular program--getting ready for bed, getting to storytime, going back home after and getting back into bed--may be better suited for an online format where kids can actually snuggle into their own beds and watch or listen online.
In all cases the long-term viability of online story time programs may depend on publishers as well. Many authors and book sellers gave carte blanche for libraries to use their materials online over the pandemic, though in time they may require a return to the previous standards of permission and use of copyrighted materials.
Critical Measures
It has been a relief for many to return to something approaching normalcy, but it is especially important for libraries, where funding often hinges on “critical use measures” of circulation and visitation. This is a common hazard forefront in the mind of librarians and library administrators.
The IMLS has reported that nationwide per person revenue and expenditures at libraries have both decreased between 2008 and 2017 (4.4% and 5%), with greater dependence on local support than on state and federal funding.
“It has been heartwarming how excited the staff has been to serve patrons in person and to do work in the public,” said Berg.
Although the library can provide digital services and online e-book borrowing, one irreplaceable service remains browsing, according to Tollefson--allowing visitors to look among the stacks, open something, maybe take it home, maybe put it back, and maybe even find something life-changing that they weren’t even looking for in the first place.
“I’ve seen people come in from McFarland just to browse and they’ll leave with a big stack of books because they’ve missed that aspect of it,” said Tollefson. “We’ve had people coming here just to be among the books.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.