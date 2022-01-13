Finding myself back in the rental world has fine tuned my skill for interior decorating. It has been 18 years, but my gift for making an apartment look like a man cave is returning. Let me take you on the grand tour and feel free to borrow the ideas.
I’ll start with wall spaces and visual accents. My apartment is blessed with several ceiling hooks. I have no hanging plants, so I substituted my Wisconsin hockey sweater, a Green Bay Packers jersey with Ray Nitschke’s 66, and a farewell gift, a United States flag from my boys at the Medford school. As I plan for seasonal variety, maybe I will add a Ryne Sandberg jersey for the rotation.
I’d like to go cork and whiteboard on all the walls, but a few squares will do for now. A shout out to my local Ace Hardware store. The seasonal wall plaque reads “the stockings were hung with care.” A closeout sale and close enough to running socks, 38 marathon and all the age-group medals once again have a home.
My TV is a pride and joy. I bought it in the fall of 2008 when a showdown game with Dallas loomed. Brett Favre started, but Aaron Rodgers almost brought the team back in his very first game. We can only hope the Aaron Rodgers TV comes full circle with another Super Bowl victory. The highlight of TV now is having the digital antenna work as billed. Less than $20 and it pulls in almost all the local broadcast offerings.
The small desk in the dining room — more of a dining alcove — holds the mug and coffee cup collection. My top-end Coleman cooler doubles as a plant stand and a couple of milk crates hold my Kenyan chess board and the boom box.
At some point, my interior touch will become exterior with the balcony. Until then, those lawn chairs make for handy furniture. I’m not a fan of the loungers, but a lawnchair couch would be a sweet addition.
Don’t let the grand tour fool you, not all my time is spent at home. I drove the ‘big loop’ on Saturday. My current big loop includes Loyal, Owen, and Medford for various family reasons. COVID makes it interesting as I walk the tight rope between the appropriate responses here and the wild west of almost no rules and much fewer vaccinations in Clark and Taylor counties.
Like everywhere else, the exception to the casual attitudes about masks is Dad’s new skilled nursing center. The people who work there are doing all they can to protect patients, staff and visitors. It has been too easy to criticize places like Clark and Taylor counties. The Madison newspaper recently featured the crisis at the local hospital and the voices of the staff were familiar and heartbreaking.
On that note, let me ask a question about last week’s Dane County board meeting. How do the political ambitions of a supervisor with less than six months experience outweigh the science and common sense of taking appropriate measures to protect public health? The meeting went until almost 1 a.m. I hope, in the future, all bodies, from the statehouse to the village halls, consider meeting curfews. In addition to politicians, there are plenty of working people who must juggle home life, personal safety, and being able to function the next day when meetings drag on for hours and hours.