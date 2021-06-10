The DeForest boys lacrosse team closed out the regular season by earning its first victory of the year.
The Norskies closed out Big Badger play with a 14-2 victory over host Eastside on June 2.
DeForest finished the regular season 1-13-1 overall and 1-9 in the Big Badger.
Top-ranked Waunakee won the Big Badger with a 10-0 mark, followed by Middleton (8-2), Oregon (8-2), Sauk Prairie (7-3), Sun Prairie (7-3), Verona (5-5), Janesville (4-6), Stoughton (3-7), Westside (2-8), DeForest and Eastside (0-10).
Alton Uebersetzig, who had 10 shots on goal, led the way for the Norskies with five goals.
DeForest’s Joe Wojcik scored on three of his four shots on goal, while Kaden Coates scored three on five shots.
Evan Doucette, Harrison Roy and Bennett Girten added one goal each.
Kolby Tomkins, Luke Barske and Roy each had one assist.
Doucette and Coates paced DeForest with three ground ball apiece, while Carson Ferkovich had two.
DeForest has earned the No. 10 seed in the Wisconsin Invitational Tournament and will play at seventh-seeded Lacrosse at 6 p.m. on June 11. The quarterfinals are set for June 14.