The Aaron Mack era opened with a bang last Friday, as the first-year coach led the DeForest football team to a 56-7 victory in the season opener against host Janesville Craig.
“It was good for our kids to get back to a routine and get a game under their belts,” Mack said. “To have it go as good as it did in the opener was great. But we still have some things we need to work on and clean up.”
The Norskies dominated the opener to the alternate spring season to earn their first win on their new turf field.
“You could sense how excited the guys were for this first game,” Mack said. “They didn’t know when or if they were going to be able to play, so they were appreciative of the opportunity.”
DeForest finished with 238 yards of offense, including 112 yards rushing.
The Norskies’ defense held the Cougars to 53 yards rushing and forced four turnovers.
“It was a great way for our defense to lay a foundation for the season,” Mack said.
DeForest scored all 56 points in the first half. The Norskies scored 28 points in each of the first two quarters.
The Norskies could not have asked for a better start to the game, as they led 14-0 after just seven plays.
DeForest received the opening kickoff and scored three players later on a 14-yard touchdown run by Cale Drinka. Jagger Lokken added the extra-point kick.
Janesville Craig fumbled on its first offensive play in the game and DeForest recovered deep in Cougar territory.
The Norskies needed just three more plays to get the ball in the end zone. Gabe Finley capped off the second drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Lokken added the extra-point kick.
Janesville Craig also fumbled on its second possession of the game and the Norskies’ Luke Castillo recovered the ball and rumbled 54 yards for a touchdown.
Lokken hit his third extra-point of the game to put DeForest up 21-0.
The Norskies’ special teams helped set up their fourth touchdown of the game after blocking a punt following Craig’s third possession of the game.
“The encouraging things is that we have preached that it is a team game because you need all three phases,” Mack said. “So it was great for them to see how important each phase is, including special teams. It all came together on Friday.”
Following the blocked punt, Mason Keyes hooked up with Mason Kirchberg for a 22-yard touchdown pass. Lokken added the point-after kick.
The Cougars finally got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Kyle Wynn.
DeForest answered with four touchdowns to close out the first half.
The Norskies got back on track with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Grall to Nolan Hawk.
DeForest’s defense then got back into the scoring act, as Deven Magli returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.
The Norskies extended the lead to 49-7 on a 9-yard scoring scamper by Bryce Jacobsen.
Keyes capped off the scoring for DeForest with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Max Weisbrod.
Lokken was 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks in the second quarter.
Finley led DeForest’s offense in the win with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries. Drinka came away with 30 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Keyes finished the game 4-for-5 passing for 53 yards and two touchdowns, while Grall was 3-for-5 passing for 59 yards and a score. Jacobsen also saw time at quarterback.
“We are going to rotate quarterbacks for another week and then we have to pick someone and move forward,” Mack said. “But all three of them took advantage of their time and did good things.”
Kirchberg led all Norski receivers with two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, while Weisbord caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Kase Reierson led the Norskies on defense with 10 tackles, while Cal Olson had nine. Ryan Buschmann, Castillo, Bennett Girten and Cole Thennes each had six stops.
Wilson led Janesville Craig’s offense with 75 yards rushing on 26 carries.
The Norskies will be on the road this Friday. They will play at Janesville Parker at 7 p.m.
