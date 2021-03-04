The DeForest girls swim team had its first busy week of the alternate spring season after hitting the road for three meets.
The Norskies traveled to Monroe on Feb. 23. No results were available on the meet.
On Feb. 25, DeForest made a trip to Edgerton for a triple dual. The Lady Norskies defeated host Edgerton 116-51 and Stoughton 109-61.
The Norskies closed out the week by sinking host Janesville Parker 119-50 last Friday.
The Norskies will travel to Fort Atkinson for a 6 p.m. meet on March 9.
Triple dual
DeForest put on a dominating performance during the triple dual. They won nearly every event.
The Norskies opened the meet by having the foursome of Carly Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Joss Hoffman and Ava Boehning win the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1 minute, 55. 88 seconds.
In the first individual event, the 200 freestyle, the Norskies’ Olivia Miller (2:07.68) and Gabby Pertzborn (2:09.01) swept the top two spots.
Hoffman then came away with second place (2:24.19) in the 200 individual medley
Boehning took top honors in the 50 freestyle with her time of 25.99 seconds, while Jessica Camarato (:28.52) was third.
Hoffman continued her great night with a win in the 100 butterfly (1:02.93). Teammate Valarie Berkley (1:09.06) came in third.
Boehning garnered a second victory in the 100 freestyle after finishing in :56.12.
DeForest had Oosterhof (5:34.24) and Pertzborn (5:52.92) claim the top two spots in the 500 freestyle.
The Lady Norskies’ foursome of Olivia Miller, Camarato, Willis and Pertzborn were second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.08).
Oosterhof led DeForest in the 100 backstroke with a second-place finish (1:03.34).
Willis touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke after clocking in at 1:10.82.
Boehning, Miller, Hoffman and Oosterhof concluded the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.46).
DeForest 119 Janesville Parker 50
The Lady Norskies were just as dominating against Janesville Parker.
Boehning, Oosterhof, Danika Tyler and Hoffman got things going with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:59.88).
Willis (2:11.20), Camarato (2:16.28) and Maddie Chrisinger (2:30.72) claimed the top three spots in the 200 freestyle.
DeForest also swept the top three spots in the 200 individual medley, thanks to the efforts of Oosterhof (2:23.58), Miller (2:33.91) and Pertzborn (2:35.43).
Boehning (:26.03) earned a win in the 50 freestyle, while Tyler (:29.73) was third.
The Norskies broke out the brooms again in the 100 butterfly with a sweep by Berkley (1:08.06), Tyler (1:08.55) and Camarato (1:13.23).
In the 100 freestyle, DeForest had Miller (:58.54) and Chrisinger (1:04.9) place first and third, respectively.
Hoffman (5:45.26) topped the field in the 500 freestyle.
DeForest picked up another win in the 200 freestyle relay, thanks to a time of 1:49.14 by Willis, Pertzborn, Camarato and Miller.
Boehning (1:03.33), Hoffman (1:06.72) and Willis (1:09.33) scored a sweep in the 100 backstroke.
Oosterhof (1:13.07) followed with a win in the 100 breaststroke, while Pertzborn (1:25.63) was third.
Miller, Willis, Tyler and Oosterhof concluded the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.34), while Hoffman, Camarato, Pertzborn and Boehning came in second (3:59.24).
